CHEYENNE -- With the $600 weekly addition to Americans' unemployment benefits set to expire next week, talks in Congress have recently ramped up to pass a new coronavirus pandemic relief package.
While virtually every aspect of the new aid package has yet to be finalized, Wyoming's congressional delegation, all three of whom are Republicans, are wary of spending too much on the next package, which will come after the roughly $2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March.
In mid-May, the Democratic-majority House narrowly passed a $3 trillion relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans, an extension of the $600 weekly added unemployment benefits, and billions for rent and mortgage relief. The proposal has been pitched as Democrats' opening offer in negotiations with the GOP and the Trump Administration.
Republican leaders in the GOP-majority Senate, meanwhile, have been ironing out the details of a roughly $1 trillion proposal over the last week, according to several national media outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that the proposal would be unveiled early next week, roughly two weeks ahead of the Senate's August recess.
A specific GOP proposal on extended unemployment benefits has yet to be revealed, but the stances of Wyoming's delegation offer some insight into the party's broader priorities.
Both on the Senate floor and in an interview with a reporter Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso was uninterested in an extension of the $600 weekly benefits, which come in addition to state-level unemployment relief, arguing "it's wrong to pay people more to not work than to work."
"We see 'Help Wanted' signs all across the state of Wyoming, where businesses are trying to hire people," Barrasso said. "But the $600 bonus, on top of the regular unemployment insurance, if you do the math, it's paying people more to sit at home than they can make by going to work, and that has to stop."
An extension of the $600-per-week added benefits was also opposed by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who said the federal payments have been a disincentive for people to return to work. She criticized the House's proposal as "a lot of spending that was targeted toward liberal, wish-list priorities," rather than addressing businesses' needs.
"We've seen real success with things like the (Paycheck Protection Program) and others that are targeted at helping businesses keep employees on their payroll - I think those are really important," Cheney said.
While the Senate proposal may still include some reduced benefits, Barrasso said his focus for the package was on COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as getting children back to school. As currently drafted, the GOP proposal allocates $105 billion for reopening schools, with schools that reopen for in-person instruction getting more money, according to a Politico report.
Barrasso said more money for schools reopening in person was necessary to account for the added costs to provide masks, implement social distancing and have COVID-19 testing on hand as needed, arguing "Zoom hasn't worked" for virtual instruction.
"There's been this great loss of learning, and we need to have students back in school, physically present," Barrasso said. "There's the learning, but there's much more than that to being in school."
Wyoming's senior senator, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, also mentioned helping kids get back to school as a key priority in any new aid package, while noting the federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2020 was already at $2.7 trillion - more than triple the size of the deficit at the same point last year.
"We should not use the crisis to justify funding non-emergency priorities," Enzi said in a statement provided to the Tribune Eagle. "We need to focus on negotiating a package that addresses the serious issues we are facing: helping kids get back to school, getting Americans back to work and providing health care resources needed to fight this virus."
"In the meantime, it's important for folks to continue to slow the spread within our communities by wearing masks and socially distancing when possible," Enzi added.
Among other things, the Senate proposal also would temporarily offer legal liability protections to schools, businesses, health care providers and nonprofit organizations when people allegedly exposed to COVID-19 sue them. The protections, which have been a point of emphasis for McConnell, were also mentioned by Barrasso and Cheney as a priority.
"(About) 3,500 lawsuits have already been filed by the sue-and-settle lawyers under the guise of coronavirus," said Barrasso, referring to a litigation database kept by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth. "We want to make sure there's protection from them."
Though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had previously urged Congress to get a deal done by July 31, when some CARES Act benefits would expire, that deadline appears unlikely to be met.
"I think it's going to take until early August to get it done," Barrasso said.
Cheney, operating as the GOP's third-ranking House leader, called the Democrats' proposal "dead on arrival" in the Senate. Over the next couple weeks, she said she'll be working with House leadership and ranking members of key committees on the details of a deal.
"The hope is that things will move within the next couple of weeks ... and that we'll be able, before people go home in August (for recess), to come to an agreement on at least some of the key programs," Cheney said.
Whenever they are finalized, the specifics of the next relief package could also determine whether the Wyoming Legislature will hold another special session before the end of the year, following its first since 2004, which occurred in mid-May.
House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said legislative leaders will be keeping a close eye on developments with the new relief bill in Congress to see if state lawmakers need to help distribute those funds, as they did with a share of Wyoming's $1.25 billion in CARES Act money.
