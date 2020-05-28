YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — The northern half of Yellowstone National Park remains closed due to the coronavirus, but Memorial Day weekend traffic in the park's southern half was similar to last year.
Yellowstone has been open since May 18 through its two Wyoming entrances. Yellowstone's other three gates in Montana remain closed to park tourists and will open no sooner than Monday.
A snowstorm forced the Wyoming entrances to close Saturday. After that, park officials say Memorial Day weekend traffic for those gates was similar to last year.
Almost 4,700 vehicles entered through the two Wyoming gates on Sunday and Monday. Last year, about 4,800 vehicles entered through the Wyoming gates on Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend.
Over two-thirds of visitors typically enter the park through the Montana gates.
