Akashi Commercial High School baseball players collect dirt of the grounds after being defeated by Riseisha High School during a semifinal game at the National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, western Japan, on Aug. 20, 2019. Every year, after a team loses, the players, many weeping uncontrollably, scrape the dirt from foul territory near the dugout to take home as a memento. Japanese high school baseball players who had their heart set on going to the annual tournament won’t be able to go, with the 2020 event canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.