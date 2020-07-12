Gary Strafford, a Zimbabwean falconer, holds an owl inside one of the cages at his bird sanctuary, Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday, June, 17. Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe's only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions.