LARAMIE – There is still a buzz about the University of Wyoming’s season-opening victory over Missouri last Saturday.
But for the Cowboys, it is on to the next challenge.
UW started preparations Monday for its next game Saturday at Texas State, which is its first road game of the season. Sixth-year coach Craig Bohl has a 24-hour rule, which means players are allowed to either enjoy a victory or mull over a loss for 24 hours before moving on to the next game.
“I think we’ve moved on already,” redshirt freshman starting quarterback Sean Chambers said. “We’ve watched the tape (against Missouri). We know what we did, and what we have to get better at. The focus has definitely shifted toward Texas State.”
Bohl said Monday during his weekly news conference he is confident his players have moved on from the 37-31 victory over Missouri, but added as the head coach, he is concerned about anything and everything.
There was a lot to be happy about after beating Missouri. UW bounced back after a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. The offensive line paved the way for 297 rushing yards, and didn’t allow a quarterback sack. The offense didn’t commit a turnover. And, the defense forced three turnovers and scored 17 points off those miscues.
“I can also tell you a lot of work still needs to be done,” Bohl said. “Typically, most teams make the biggest improvement between their first and second game. Our players must embrace what the coaches are talking about, and our staff must be on point. All that will be a big point of emphasis this week.
“I believe we have a hungry and competitive team, but we also have an inexperienced team. For us to win more games, we have to improve.”
Bohl said improvements need to be made with the pass rush, and the back seven of the defense must play more disciplined. Bohl also said Chambers must improve his completion percentage after going 6 of 16 for 92 yards. On special teams, UW allowed a 43-yard punt return that set up a Missouri touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
“My gut feeling is we will be on task, but the proof in the pudding will be with how we practice,” Bohl said.
HALLIBURTON HONORED
Senior strong safety Alijah Halliburton was named Mountain West defensive player of the week Monday. It’s the first weekly conference honor of his career.
Halliburton had a game-best 17 tackles, which also is his career high, in UW’s win over Missouri. Among his 17 tackles were 13 solo stops. He also had a tackle for loss.
Halliburton recovered a fumble and returned it 79 yards to set up a UW field goal as the first half ended, which gave the Cowboys a 27-17 halftime lead.
Of Halliburton’s 17 tackles, seven of those held Missouri players to five or fewer yards.
NO HULL
Bohl said UW is preparing not to have senior starting cornerback Antonio Hull this week. Hull is back home in California due to a personal matter. Bohl did not give a time frame for Hull’s return.
Bohl added that Hull didn’t get into trouble, nor has an academic issue with the school.
“It is strictly a personal thing, and I am not going to comment any more than that,” Bohl said.
Added first-year UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert: “We support (Hull). He is going to get right and get back to help us. What we stress to all of our players is football is not more important than you.”
Sophomore C.J. Coldon will start at Texas State. True freshman Jordan Murry is listed as the backup.
CRAMPING THEIR STYLE
UW’s defense was on the field for 90 plays against Missouri, and some players were having issues with cramps as the game progressed.
“I think we underestimated our readiness from a hydration standpoint,”Bohl said. “I told our strength and conditioning and sports medicine staffs that we have to have a better plan,” Bohl said. “It will be hot and humid (at Texas State) so those things will come into play.”
The forecast for Saturday’s game in San Marcos, Texas, is for a high of 102 degrees. The game starts at 5 p.m. MDT, so it likely won’t be that warm at kickoff and as the game progresses, but humidity levels will be between 50% and 60%.
STAT CORRECTION
Junior safety Esaias Gandy was credited with a forced fumble that sophomore cornerback Coldon recovered and returned 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against Missouri.
UW officials said Monday the forced fumble will be given to senior defensive end Josiah Hall.
D-LINE DEPTH
UW played five interior defensive linemen against Missouri, but most of the reps went to junior Javaree Jackson and redshirt freshman Mario Mora.
Dickert said redshirt freshman Cole Godbout played well despite a limited amount of snaps.
“He scrapped, and a guy that keeps earning more and more reps,” Dickert said.
UW also played only five defensive ends. Bohl said redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd’s lingering effects from a high ankle sprain in fall camp prevented him from playing, but is hopeful Byrd will play Saturday.
SWEN NUMBERS
True freshman running back Titus Swen had eight carries for 45 yards, with a long of 18, in his UW debut.
But it was hard to keep track of him due to multiple jersey number changes.
Swen was listed at No. 36, but opened the game with No. 34.
“There was a mess up on the stitching,” Swen said.
During the game, the stitching on Swen’s No. 34 jersey tore and he was forced to wear No. 89.
“Hopefully I will be wearing No. 36 this week, but whatever number I wear I will make it work,” Swen said.
A BIT OF A MIXUP
UW’s Monday depth chart listed sophomore Patrick Arnold as this week’s starter at left guard and sophomore Eric Abojei as the backup. When asked about that, Bohl said he made a mistake and that Abojei will be the starter, as he was against Missouri. Bohl said Abojei was named UW’s offensive lineman of the game for his efforts against Missouri.
TEXAS STATE COACH QUOTE
First-year Texas State coach Jake Spavital was impressed by UW on tape when he was on the Sun Belt Conference’s coaches teleconference Monday.
“The most appealing thing about Wyoming is how it capitalizes on other team’s mistakes,” Spavital said. “They are a hard-nosed, disciplined and coach Bohl has developed a tough culture there.
“The message to our team is to play disciplined and not beat ourselves because Wyoming will take advantage of it.”
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
