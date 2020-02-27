GUERNSEY – Former Guernsey Police Chief Terri VanDam was "very insubordinate" in her position as the town's top cop, Mayor Nicholas Paustian said during a town council meeting.
Paustian made the comment in response to questions posed by Guernsey resident Christopher Martinez during the Feb. 18 meeting.
VanDam resigned on Jan. 15, stating in a letter that she was forced from the position by the mayor and council. She had held the post since January 2018.
"We felt that the budget was one conflict...not following directions for me is a big conflict," Paustian said.
Martinez said he heard from a recording that VanDam had failed to provide a work schedule to the mayor and that Facebook posts on issues between the department and the mayor "hit too close to home."
Martinez then inquired why the mayor needed the schedule.
"Because I'm the mayor," Paustian responded. "I need to know what is going on in our town. It's very simple for me to do. It's very simple for the chief to do. It's always been done and it will continue to be done."
Martinez also asked what from the Facebook posts hit close to home. Paustian said he couldn't get into those posts right now because the town is in the process of answering anything that was in those posts.
"I'm the boss," Paustian said. "You work for a lot of bosses in your life. If they tell you to do something and you're not on the same plane as what I'm on, there are going to be problems. I'm very specific when I point out what I want to see done. I told that young lady that I would not get into her department affairs, which I didn't. The problem was the budget was way out of proportion."
According to Town Clerk Kate Farmer, a $45,000 budget amendment was completed on Nov. 19. The budget amendment funds came from the community development budget and were put toward the police wages line item, increasing that amount from $229,000 to $274,000 for total wages for the fiscal year.
Paustian added that there was "non-communication" between himself and the department.
VanDam stated her reasons for the resignation in a letter, which included retaliation against her for being a whistleblower, unethical acts and conduct by town employees and corruption of public officials.
Attempts to contact VanDam for comment were not immediately successful.
Following an executive session during a Feb. 4 town council meeting, Paustian announced the town had dismissed former Sgt. Misty Clevenger from her duties with the department.
Clevenger, a 14-year law enforcement veteran who taught for six years at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, also accused town employees and council members of unethical acts, which may have included accessing "sensitive law enforcement email communications."
Clevenger told the Guernsey Gazette in an earlier interview that the department had reported that information to state and federal authorities.
Paustain said he could not comment on Clevenger's termination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.