ROCK SPRINGS – Downtown Rock Springs is giving holiday fun new meaning this season. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced downtown Rock Springs' first-ever Plaid Friday, which will take place Nov. 29.
Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses – it will be a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store "Black Friday" consumer frenzy, according to a press release. This event is sponsored by First Bank.
"It's a way to show support for our local economy," Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks said.
Shoppers will be encouraged to wear plaid all day on Nov. 29.
The organization will be handing out special plaid bags at First Bank to the first 100 customers in the door on Nov. 29. There will be handy information from businesses, special offers, discounts and information about holiday shopping hours and a few gift certificates. A photo spot will be set up at First Bank as well.
Other activities include:
-- Plaid rock hunting contest: Participants are encouraged to post the rock on www.facebook.com/RSDowntown and/or www.instagram.com/downtownrswy or turn it into the Main Street/URA Office at 603 S. Main St. and be entered to win prizes.
-- Christmas Craft Show: 603 S. Main St., Nov. 29 and 30. Interested vendors and crafters may call 307-353-1434 to rent a 10x10 space at the cost of $25.
-- Horse and carriage rides: Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Nov. 30 a the Coal Train Coffee Depot. Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Daniel's Jewelry, D&L Excavation and SMART Wyoming (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation.)
-- Santa visits downtown: Every Saturday, starting Nov. 30, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Children will receive train conductor hats. The events are sponsored by RSNB Bank.
-- Living Windows: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local youth groups will present scenes in the windows of local businesses.
-- "The Polar Express": 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Broadway Theater. Admission costs $5. Pajamas are encouraged, and all children will receive a gift bag. There will also be a visit from an extraordinary visitor. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls.
-- Downtown bingo: Bingo sheets will be available on Facebook, at the Main Street/URA Office, Community Fine Arts Center, Rock Springs Library, Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum and on DowntownRS.com. When players get a bingo, they can stop by the Main Street/URA Office for a special treat. The bingo game is sponsored by The 307 Realty Group.
-- Lightwire Theater: "A Very Electric Christmas": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Admission costs $15 and tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and BroadwayRS.com.
-- Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Nov. 30. Bags will be handed out at the Rock Springs Historical Museum to encourage patrons to shop small. Stay tuned for details
It's easy to get in the spirit, according to Banks.
"We're encouraging merchants to dress their store windows in plaid for the season," he said. "That will be our theme for the entire holiday."
Be sure to wear plaid on November 29, and as much as possible throughout the holidays, he reminded.
"This is an opportunity for merchants and patrons to build positive relationships and just have fun," Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain pointed out.
The agency will introduce a new holiday mascot this season. Plaid Pete, the vivacious little reindeer, will be appearing at local businesses on social media. Followers will guess where he's at in the comments. The correct guesses will be entered in a daily drawing. Plaid Pete will be reminding everyone to support the “mom-and-pop” shops.
"One of the main purposes for these events is to gather people together," Brittain said. "After all, isn't that what the holidays are about?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.