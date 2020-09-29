Green River City Council, Ward 1, Sherry Bushman
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The responsibilities of city council members are to conduct the city affairs by passing ordinances or adopting resolutions. My role is to be involved and collaborate with our city staff and in conjunction with our citizens and provide assistance for concerns. In addition, my role is to review the city’s goals, major projects, and infrastructure improvements and, most importantly, the budget.
The council also looks to the city's goals, major projects and infrastructure improvements ranging from community growth to land use to finances and strategic planning.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priorities in the first 100 days in office are to have an open communication with our city staff and our community by having neighborhood meetings. In addition, to meet with our city’s department leaders to listen to their concerns and ideas. I want to review manual processes and assist to streamline for efficiencies in order to provide cost savings to the city.
Secondly, we need to bring organizations together to bridge the gaps. It’s knowing and understanding your resources that can give us insight about the issues and provide answers back to the community.
Lastly, we need to stimulate our local economy, which starts with employment. We have 4.4% of unemployment in Green River (August 2020) that we need to help in reducing. Green River’s quality of life is of the utmost importance now and for the next generation.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
A mistake that I have learned from is assuming. You can’t assume a conclusion of a problem, someone’s character, or a situation. You need to understand the issue by taking a deeper dive and review the facts, root causes, how it impacts others, the level of risk, outside factors' influences, and be compassionate. We are here to help one another in our community.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I have contributed over 200 annual volunteer hours serving in my community. I am the chairperson for the Green River URA/Main Street Agency, a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang, and the 2nd vice chair for American Legion Auxiliary Tom Whitmore Post 28. I am very passionate about veterans here in Green River, and one of the ways of giving back for their service is by organizing and directing the Veterans Day 10k, 5k, 1-mile event. In the first year, 2017, we had two families and each year since then, we have doubled the number of families. We are having our 4th annual event, and we ask for your participation. Go to www.runnercard.com to register by November 6. It’s a community event, and I am proud that it continues to grow in support for our local veterans. In addition, I volunteer as an honor and color guard for the American Legion. We need to continue to help and recognize our veterans in our town.
I have shown my commitment by being fully invested, and I believe in giving back to our community by using my previous experience as a leader, manager, and a coach and mentor. I have served on various roles on boards of directors for many years. I have over 15 years in management, a master's degree in business and a certificate in Business Computer Programming. I am dedicated to each task, and I have the willingness to help and listen to others regarding their concerns. We need to work together as a community. I am a team player, and I am someone who is proactive and action-oriented.
I am accessible, knowledgeable, experienced, a leader, well-rounded and have the ability to work well with others for a common goal. Overall, my educational background, career, and my community involvement provides my commitment to Green River and to preserve our quality of life for our next generation.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
We all have a story to tell and with different experiences. We bring them together to spark a dialogue of ideas, innovation, and words of encouragement to better ourselves and for those around us. All of us need to take one step forward each day and continue on a path of preserving our quality of life. We are in this together as one community.
