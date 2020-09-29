Rock Springs City Council, Ward 3, Larry Hickerson
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
It is my belief that it is the duty of the council to aid the citizens and businesses of Rock Springs with any complaints and concerns that they may have. The council has a responsibility to be fair and empathetic to city staff when discussing employment contracts and benefits. I feel that the council needs to maintain neutrality when giving out contracts for RFPs. City council members should always have the city's best interests in mind when developing the annual budget and making ordinances.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In my first quarter on city council, I would like to get the Bitter Creek Rehabilitation Project back on track in order to get the people of Rock Springs out of the floodplain. I would also address the issues that the people of Ward 3 have brought to my attention that have not been handled as yet, even though requests have been made.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
This question is difficult to answer, because I have made enough mistakes to have learned quite a bit. One that sticks out is from when my best friends and business partners and I were starting Square State Brewing. We underestimated the time it takes to get all of the paperwork done for the building before we could begin construction. There seemed to be a lot of confusion between us and some of the different departments within the city. During this process, I learned that there are some areas that we could improve processes to allow more small businesses to open in our town, improving our local economy.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would tell undecided voters that if they are tired of the cat and dog fights of politics as usual, I am their man. As a small business owner, I have personal experience on how to balance a budget to meet needs and demands as well as wants. I feel I am a person who is prepared to address the slim budget we are about to face for the next few years. I am a person who has the city's best interests at heart and I am willing to go above and beyond to make Rock Springs a better place for our future generations. I want voters to know I will do what is right for the city, not my own personal agenda. I stand on the values of integrity, honesty and transparency and will hold those values as a standard while on the council.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The people of Rock Springs can help make Rock Springs more successful by calling or messaging me so that I can come to them and address any issues they may have. I believe it is not the responsibility of citizens to come to the council, but it is the council's responsibility to come to the people.
It is the job of the council to help out the citizens and businesses of our city on the whole and well as individuals.
