Rock Springs City Council, Ward 3, Ryan Greene, incumbent, appointed to fill vacant seat of Glennise Wendorf on June 16, 2020
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
There are many responsibilities for a member of the city council which include passing resolutions and ordinances, reviewing and approving an annual budget, managing land use through zoning laws, and oversight of employee performance and effectiveness of established processes/programs; also advance business activity, support development and growth, enter into legal contracts and promote public health and safety. Above all, the number one responsibility of elected officials is to “listen” to the voice and concerns of the people they represent and ensure their concerns are communicated and followed through. My role as a city council member will be to work together with the mayor and council to achieve positive results, lead and engage in productive conversations and serve as a conduit from citizens to city hall. The greatest responsibility I place on myself is to always conduct myself with the highest ethical standards and commit to integrity.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
The first thing I plan to do is to host open meetings in the community to listen and receive feedback from all citizens — let’s get your voice into the process. I will be leaning on other council members to fully understand the innerworkings and structure of our local government to help me be the most effective councilman I can be. I also plan to immediately get to work with the mayor, council, city staff and stakeholders to think through our budget realities, set clear goals to address our current economic position, define how we will measure progress and determine a course of action to get these things done. Simply put … we start and we don’t stop.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I am certainly the type of person who tries to learn and grow from every mistake. A few years back while working in my family’s oil and gas service business, I tried to take on everything myself: the day-to-day operations, bid proposals, scheduling, hiring, policies, production, cost control, etc. After taking several leadership courses taught by John C. Maxwell, I quickly learned that for work to be done efficiently you must delegate effectively. Since then, I have experienced tremendous progress in getting things done and I believe a lot of this has to do with my ability to delegate more effectively.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would tell undecided voters that my campaign is not about Ryan Greene, it's about all of us. My campaign slogan is “In It Together,” and I believe that whole heartedly. It’s about working together, sharing ideas, delivering results and above all – trust. It’s about doing the things that work to move us forward as individuals, as a city, and as a community. At the end of the day, it’s all about making better choices for better results – results that make a positive difference in the lives of every individual, in the lives of our kids, and in the life of the common good we share. We're in it together
