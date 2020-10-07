State House District 17, Chad M. Banks, Democrat
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
Public policy, spending levels, and taxes are at the heart of the Wyoming House of Representatives. I tend to fall on the side of less government involvement so I don’t want to see additional laws and regulations enacted or proposed when they’re not necessary. Certainly the elephant in the room in this coming year will be the budget crisis and how we’re going to tackle that. Like anyone, I don’t want to see new taxes enacted but am hesitant that a workable budget isn’t practical without looking at both the revenue and expense sides of the budget. No one likes it but these coming years are going to be tough and we’re going to have to make very hard decisions on both sides of that equation. I hope to do that with equity and fairness.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Budget, budget, budget will certainly be at the top of the list for the first 100 days. At this point, that’s by far the biggest issue facing the state. However, I hope to work on projects that are beneficial to Sweetwater County as well including education (both K-12 and our community college system), health care and ways to expand and grow our economy. I’d also like to better funding for our cities, towns and counties. The majority of Wyoming’s residents are impacted by the government closest to them at those levels. Leaders from cities, towns and counties shouldn’t have to continually lobby and beg the legislature for operational funding.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Over my 52 years I’ve learned many lessons but the biggest has been being true to myself both on a personal and professional level. I say what I mean and mean what I say. While I can find gray areas in almost any issue, I won’t compromise my core beliefs just to get ahead.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I’m a lifelong Wyoming resident with a passion for our community and our state. Regardless of our party affiliation, I’m certain we all have more in common than we might be led to believe. I’m going to Cheyenne with a desire to make sure Sweetwater County and our community are well represented. I’m proud of this place and want to make sure we’re treated fairly.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Communication is the key to success and the public can help by staying engaged. I want to hear from folks and talk through issues. I want to see the community involved in our decisions at all levels.
