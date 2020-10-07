State House District 18, Scott Heiner, Republican
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
This is an elected position to represent the people within my district. Our government is a large business mostly located in Southeast Wyoming that is often unapproachable and has forgotten how to listen to the voice of the people. I want to bring true representation of the people back to the government and give them a voice once again in the decisions made in Cheyenne.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Our state government needs to become more efficient, transparent and accountable as we tackle the budget deficit. An efficiency study was conducted (Alvarez & Marsel efficiency report) which showed Wyoming could continue delivering existing services and programs with savings of greater than $200 million. Taxes do not have to be increased and programs do not need to be cut if Wyoming would follow those recommendations. When the private sector cannot afford government, then government should take a step back. COVID-19 has impacted the citizens and families of Wyoming, and now is not the time to burden us with additional taxes as families struggle to make ends meet.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
In my younger years I was primarily focused on my family, church and career. I didn’t get involved in government as much as I should have until later in life. The actions of our government affect all of us and it can only be effective if citizens have an active part in legislation. I waited too long to get involved and I admonish others to get involved earlier in their lives and thereby make a difference for the future for themselves and for future generations.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am a Conservative Republican that will vote Republican values. I have an ‘A’ rating from the National Rifle Association, endorsed by Wyoming Pro-Life, and received a score of 100% from Wyoming Gun Owners. I will fight to keep open access to public (and state) lands in Wyoming. The statement from President Ronald Reagan appropriately describes me -- “You can’t be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy”
I will not be swayed by the liberal political winds that blow in Cheyenne. Wyoming, is a wonderful state that I want to preserve for future generations as the preferred place to live, work and raise a family.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Laws and regulations from government affect us all. We all need to be involved in this process and our legislators need to hear from citizens regularly in order to be effective. I would ask that citizens email me with their concerns, ideas and comments so that I can be more effective as I strive to represent the people of House District 18.
