STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 47, Lela Konecny, Libertarian
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The Wyoming State House of Representatives has a very important role in Wyoming’s government. The State House creates and passes state laws, with an obligation that all laws passed do not violate the state Constitution. I view my role in the State House as a representative of my district. Unlike many establishment politicians, I will only be accountable to the people of District 47, not special interest groups or party bosses. I will ensure that any votes that I cast serve to protect the liberties of my constituents, and I will make every possible effort to advocate for transparency and accountability in Cheyenne.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My first 100 days will be focused on accountability. I will ask for a line-by-line audit of the state budget to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse, and will draft legislation to adjust funding priorities so that our state budget is working for the people of Wyoming. I will work with other fiscal conservatives to find solutions to our budget shortfalls that do not require raising taxes.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
While it is critical that elected officials consistently reflect and understand their mistakes, it is also important that leaders learn from and improve upon their past mistakes. There are plenty of times in my life that, if given the opportunity, I would change. I became a mother at a young age; it was unplanned and unexpected, but it taught be how to nurture. There are job opportunities that I have missed that have taught me to be more confident in my ability. The importance of making mistakes is acknowledging the mistake and applying lessons to the choices you make going forward. I have unique perspectives that reflect an average Wyoming family, and that is what I will take to Cheyenne.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
To undecided voters I would say, it is time for bold solutions. We must do everything in our power to keep taxes low, including cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from our state budget and reexamining our failing investment accounts. I will never vote to raise taxes. I will always vote to protect your Second Amendment rights. I will push for innovation in the fields of healthcare and education, giving us the ability to procure better services at lower costs. I will fight the status quo because Wyoming desperately needs bold, new solutions, not the same old ideas that got us into this mess. I believe in the principles of free markets, limited government, and protecting your constitutional rights.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
My job as a representative is to work for the people of my district, not the other way around. The best way that a resident of my district can contribute is to contact me. I will have an open-door policy, always willing to hear my constituents’ ideas and criticisms. I want to be the most accessible representative Wyoming has, and I feel that we owe this to the people that we represent.
(0) comments
