State House District 60, Mark Baker, Republican
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The Wyoming Legislature is responsible for considering any proposed changes to Wyoming law. The body is ultimately responsible for writing and voting on changes to Wyoming statutes and appropriating all revenue. As a member of the body, a legislator must thoughtfully represent the interests of the district and the whole state.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
If elected, the first 100 days would be utilized to present bills and amendments during the upcoming 2021 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature. As a former member, I am looking forward to bringing new solutions to the table and working with colleagues to impact our local area and bring back resources to Sweetwater County. There are many local issues that must be brought to light in Cheyenne. One of the most pressing is the safety and congestion along Interstate 80 in and around Rock Springs and Green River. The situation is very unique and I believe there is support for addressing many of the concerns. Our citizens and residents rely on the Interstate between the communities and there is growing support for improving the local situation. It is a goal to build a coalition of members and non-members to push for immediate improvements to the road.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
When I began in business I didn’t do my due diligence in researching all the expenses involved and was surprised by some of the totals. It helped teach me the importance of having a plan because part of the benefit of planning is getting a better understanding of the obstacles. I have grown in business because I have been willing to learn from my mistakes. I believe the same concept is true with the legislature. It is important to plan to ensure success.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Please reach out to us anytime with any questions. Our campaign would love to discuss any issue or concern. We will continue to try to reach as many people as possible prior to their vote and would love to have the opportunity to connect. We are available by phone, text or on social media.”
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
It’s most important to continue to pray for our country and our elected leaders. The public must continue to stay involved to their greatest extent. When we unite to make our state better and stay involved we will succeed. I want to encourage everyone to continue to communicate in as many possible ways. I enjoy reading posts on social media, encouraging emails, and thoughtful text messages. I also enjoy a polite phone call and would encourage any and all support to our efforts.
