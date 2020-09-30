Sweetwater County Commission, Democrat, Dave Gray
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
As enumerated within Wyoming Statute 18-2-101 the Board of County Commissioners may; a) sue and be sued, b) purchase property for the use of the county and acquire real property at tax sales, as provided by law, c) sell or convey property owned by the county , when it is in the best interests of the county, d) make contracts and perform other acts relating to the property and concerns of the county in the exercise of its corporate or administrative powers, e) exercise other powers as provided by law, f) establish a surface water drainage system, utilities and drainage management, and g) declare and abate nuisances which the commission determines to be a threat to health or safety as provided, 18-2-115.
The power provided by Wyoming statute does not give the individual commissioner power, only the board. It is my intent to work with the other commissioners and community stakeholders to the best of my ability for the good of Sweetwater County.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
After being sworn into office, my priority is to completely familiarize myself with the finances of the county in preparation of budget requests and approvals.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
No answer provided.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would like the voters in Sweetwater County to know that I have served them previously as sheriff of Sweetwater County. I have also served them as a commissioner on the Wyoming Judicial Nomination Commission, and as a board member and chairperson on the Wyoming Board of Parole. I have worked in the oil and gas extraction industry for approximately 19 years, in law enforcement for approximately 25 years as a community service officer, state trooper, and county sheriff. I am the only candidate for commissioner that has prepared, submitted, received, and was accountable for expenditures of county funds as well as state funds in the budget process. As sheriff, I demonstrated my commitment to public fund expenditures by saving approximately $120,000.00 per year by changing the county’s insurance carrier without the loss of one county employee’s job. I have actually taken action to keep public lands open to the public, and I am making a commitment to the voters that my stance will not change on this issue.
I have a proven history of working in the best interest of the Sweetwater County residents and I am dedicated in this endeavor. I humbly ask that you vote for Dave Gray for county commissioner.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
No answer provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.