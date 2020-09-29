Sweetwater County Commission, Mary E. Thoman, Republican
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
My greatest strengths are in the areas of budgeting, roads, and cooperating agency status, although as an elected supervisor of the Conservation District for the past 21 years, I have had experiences in most areas of public service. For example, I led a major study to identify all roads and major layers of resources in the county such as wildlife areas, mineral potential areas, etc.
Public meetings were held throughout the county to obtain input on important roads (access) so that information can be provided to the Bureau of Land Management when major travel plans are completed. Sweetwater County is unique from the perspective of the checkerboard lands where every other section along the twenty mile railroad corridor is privately owned. Various alternatives proposed by the BLM for the Resource Management Plans (RMPS) that affect Sweetwater County were also studied with the use of this major data base. As a cooperator on all federal plans and projects, I found this information to be invaluable.
I also co-founded a Coalition of Local Governments (CLG) thirteen years ago consisting of five other county commissions and conservation districts in southwestern Wyoming that meets monthly with a legal and technical team to review the public lands projects and provide legally defensible and scientifically credible comments for the administrative record. As a member of former State Treasurer Cynthia Lummis’ Investment Advisory Board for seven years, I had the opportunity to see the state’s investment portfolio diversified for the first time which has made a huge difference in revenues to the State.
The powers and duties of the County Commissioners (WS 18-3-504) generally are to:
-(a.i) Make such orders concerning the property of the county as they deem expedient;
(a.ii)Examine and settle all accounts of receipts and expenses of the county and examine, settle and allow all accounts against the county and issue county orders therefor as provided by law;
(a.iii) Provide for the construction and maintenance of county buildings and insure them in the name of the county treasurer for the benefit of the county….
(a.iv.) Apportion and order the levying of taxes as provided by law;
-(a.v.) Represent the county, including but not limited to representing the county as a cooperating agency with special expertise in matters related to the National Environmental Policy Act and in federal land planning, implementation and management actions as provided for by W.S. 18-5-208(a), care for the county property and manage the business and concerns of the county in all cases where no provision is made by law;
-(a.vi) Lay out, alter or discontinue any road running through the county and for such purpose acquire the use of lands therein either by gift, prescription, dedication, the exercise of the right of eminent domain, purchase or lease and perform such other duties respecting roads as required by law;…. -(d) Each board of county commissioners shall, after receiving a proposed budget for a special district under W.S. 9-1-507(a)(viii), ensure that the proposed budget is posted on the appropriate area of the website for the county. (e) All bids and contracts for capital construction projects shall be in accord with the Wyoming contractor preference laws of title 16, chapter 6.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My main priority for the first 100 days will be to provide input on the BLM Resource Management Plan and other public and BLM projects. As the only commissioner candidate or commissioner to have more than 20 years of experience as a “cooperator” on the various public land processes and projects (See a.v), my role will be vital to the county’s future. (Our access and tax revenues are key areas of concern.) With a county comprised of 70% public lands and the provider of 70% of our tax revenues from minerals, it will be critically important to stay engaged in this process to advocate for multiple use and access. I am also looking forward to providing input on the County’s Strategic Plan and working through the budgeting process.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Life is a series of learning experiences and without mistakes one does not grow. I know I have made my share of mistakes and hopefully I have learned from them.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Experience matters. Issues affecting the county will be more important than ever due to the COVID-19 crisis and declining tax revenues. I have the knowledge and understanding to deal with the issues with my 21 years of volunteer public service. I am dedicated and committed to serving you as one of your next county commissioners.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me succeed by contacting me and keeping me posted on major issues affecting the county, ie access or roads, recreation and hunting opportunities, potential coal mine closures, trona expansion. Another area where the public can help the county during these difficult times would be through volunteerism: Adopt a park to help maintain it; clean up along roadways, volunteer to serve a day at an event at the Events Complex, and seek other opportunities to serve.
