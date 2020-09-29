Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Board of Directors, Jeff Varley
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
Greetings, My name is A Jeff Varley. I am from Point of Rocks. I am running for reelection to a position on the board of directors for the Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1. I have served on this board for more than 20 years since the original formation of the SCF District. We are responsible for fire protection for the area from 14-Mile Hill to Bitter Creek Hill, including the neighborhoods and communities surrounding Rock Springs, and more than 40 miles of Interstate 80.
During my time on the board, the district has become a resource that includes our primary station just off I-80 on College Hill, and Station No. 2 just off Yellowstone Road on Apache Lane. We provide training and hands-on experience to about 40 volunteers and opportunities for industry and other agencies to expand their training options. We have been through some interesting relationships with other local entities, but currently have strong mutual aid agreements with all the emergency response agencies near us. I would like to continue building on those positive relationships and responsible growth. I will always welcome concerns and input, both from the people within the district, but also those neighbors affected by our ability to assist their own emergency responders.
