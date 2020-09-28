Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Farson trustee, Andrea Summers
What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The basic duties of a school board member are to work as a part of a team to approve the district’s budget, set policies, set boundaries, approve educational programs, and make the tough decisions. However, the work of a school board is so much more. School boards set the tone for the district and can have a profound effect on student achievement. According to a report written by Chuck Dervarics and Eileen O'Brien on the eight characteristics of effective school boards, school boards in high achieving districts:
-- Are more likely to engage in goal setting and monitoring their progress.
-- Are increasingly data-savvy – identifying student needs and justifying decisions based on data.
-- Possess detailed knowledge of their district, including initiatives to jumpstart success.
-- Have a working relationship with superintendents, teachers, and administrators based on mutual respect, collegiality, and a joint commitment to student success.
My goal would be to act and work with other trustees of the school district to establish the characteristics of effective school boards in an effort lead changes that would improve the district as a whole. My role as a member of the board of trustees, should I be elected, would be to work together with other board members, school administration, teachers, support professionals, and our community to make decisions that improve student achievement and provide the highest quality education we can for all students.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priorities for my first days in office are to develop a thorough understanding of the current initiatives for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, current data, forecasts, challenges faced by the district, and how best to work as a part of a team to provide the leadership our district needs to improve student outcomes. In the next months and years, our district will be facing incredible challenges and changes. The economic forecast for the state of Wyoming is dire and schools will be faced with making difficult financial decisions. It will be essential that the school board make data-driven decisions with the primary focus of providing a high-quality education for all students. It is also important that I serve as a voice for Farson-Eden schools. The outlying schools in the district face different challenges and those communities have different needs than Rock Springs. It is important that the representatives from the outlying schools provide the voice in decisions for their communities.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
It is difficult to pick out one mistake, as like all humans, I make mistakes on a daily basis. I hope to say that I have learned from all of my mistakes because all mistakes are learning opportunities. I just hope that my mistakes can be corrected when I make them. I find that my biggest mistakes usually occur when I go into a situation with preconceived notions. I have to remind myself that it is important to maintain an open mind and to get the whole picture before making any decisions.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
To undecided voters, I would say, “what concerns do you have?” I want to engage with voters to determine what they want to see from their schools, what their concerns are regarding the school system, and how I can address those concerns. While it is impossible to satisfy every person, I can listen to every person, and it is my duty to hear from people in the district.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me succeed after the election by being engaged. I welcome the public to contact me regarding school district matters, problems, and solutions. It will certainly take all of us to address the challenges we are currently faced with and will be facing in the future.
