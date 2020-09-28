Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs trustee, Max Mickelson, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees oversees the budget allocation for our district. Additionally, our board is responsible for hiring and evaluating our superintendent and making new policies or changes to existing policies. Our most important duty is ensuring our community voice is present and represented on our board in realizing the educational goals of our community. I serve as the Clerk of our Board.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priorities on our board are:
a. We are facing a budget crisis precipitated by our state financial situation. Informed board decisions and advocacy are key to preserving and improving the quality of our educational system.
b. Our district continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to make data-informed decisions that protect the social, mental, academic, and emotional needs of our students, employees, and community.
c. Based on community feedback, our district elected to transition to a four-day educational week. Careful monitoring and planning are needed to ensure this transition does not result in unintentional consequences to our students and community.
d. Continuing the work of improving board functioning and district outcomes for our employees and students.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
As I spent time as a board member, I learned top-down governance doesn’t work whether it is in a school or from the board. Creating an environment with failure tolerance is critical for allowing the room our district needs to grow.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Being on our board is one of the most difficult and worthwhile things I have done. I have worked hard both to be a responsive listener to our community and to become informed about education. Given the pressures and challenges faced by our district and education, my experience will be an asset to our board. I strongly believe we take care of our students and families by taking care of our employees.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
It is critical for our community to be a voice in education. The goal of public education in Wyoming is to prepare students to be economically and academically competitive. Achieving that goal takes all of us and a responsive board. Public and employee feedback during board meetings is necessary.
