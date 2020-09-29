Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs trustee, Carol Jelaco, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees is the governing board for the Rock Springs public school district. The board supervises the Superintendent of Schools and oversees the finances of the district. Currently, I serve as the chairperson until December of this year at which time the board will reorganize following the election in November.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My first priority is to provide a safe environment for students and staff as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic challenges. By maintaining this safe environment, the board hopes to keep our schools open for in-person instruction. Virtual education is available for those who prefer or even need it.
Secondly, I will be working to support our hard working staff as we continue to offer the best education possible to our students. These are unprecedented times! I understand the heavy work load our staff is enduring and pledge to try to help reduce the stress. Further, I understand the additional stress on parents/guardians and the community as they, too, deal with COVID-19 and its consequences.
Thirdly, I will be working to ensure a continued cost-based funding model for Wyoming schools.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Decisions, particularly involving students, rarely please everyone. Whatever the decision, I have found people understand if you are willing to explain your thinking and rationale for your decision.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I have had a 34-year career of teaching – from 1973 to 2006 in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, a total of 32 years with positions in elementary schools, the junior high, and Rock Springs High School. I also worked for the Wyoming Education Association for ten years following my teaching career. Because my entire career has been in education, I have several perspectives. Those various experiences have resulted in a breadth of knowledge to help steer the district through the many changes facing education as a result of the pandemic and Wyoming’s economic downturn, potentially resulting in changes to the basket of goods and skills and how education is funded.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Following the election, the public can help by staying involved. The district is now streaming board meetings; hopefully, making it easier to know what is happening. The district will also be convening a Cost-Saving Task Force – to gather input, not just to save money, but to have a community discussion about its educational priorities.
