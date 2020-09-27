Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs trustee, Cammie Pollastro
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The responsibility of the school board to ensure high levels of learning for all students, set and evaluate goals for continuous improvement, govern the district in accordance with the law and board policy. My role on this board will be to be a voice for student learning by asking the right questions, by using data to assess improvement metrics and suggest changes and modification where appropriate, and to build consensus by engaging all points of view.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My first 100 days will be a time to learn and listen so that I can begin to fill my role and create informed strategies.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Early in my career in higher education my boss presented me with an idea and asked my honest opinion. I told him that the idea was, "the worst idea in the history of ideas." That was, without a doubt, a mistake and it very much strained our working relationship. From that comment forward, we were able to accomplish very little when we worked together. From this experience I learned that every idea is worth a second glance, and I learned how to honestly and directly disagree in a way that brings people together instead of polarizing people.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would like to let undecided voters know that I am not afraid to ask questions and to make data-informed decisions. Our state is facing unprecedented financial shortfalls. Every educational organization will feel the fiscal impacts for many years to come. I have the creativity and communication skills to ask the right questions, propose innovative data-informed solutions, and work with people regardless of their position. I believe that there are opportunities to make a difference in this school district and I am willing to try.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me, and education as whole, by creating meaningful learning experiences in their home and within their spheres of influence. Kids love to learn, so if you want to contribute to public education, teach someone something.
