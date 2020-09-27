Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs trustee, Stephanie Thompson, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
Knowing the role of a school board member is important for the job at hand. The board is responsible for hiring and evaluating the superintendent to ensure all schools are following Wyoming laws and district policies. Thanks to the leadership governance training our board has participated in, the roles of the superintendent and school board trustees are clearly defined.
Another role of a school board trustee is to set educational goals for the district based on community feedback and make sure the superintendent and employees pursue those goals.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
If re-elected, I and my fellow trustees, will continue to help the district navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges it continues to place before the district. I will help find a way to balance the budget while trying to keep budget cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. I will also help the district through the accreditation process, continue monitoring the satellite school construction project’s progress, and work to make the transition to the alternative schedule as smooth as possible.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I think a mistake that I’ve made while on the school board was when I was assigned to the Climate Survey Committee. Instead of hiring a consultant to help, I thought the board assigned to the committee could tackle the task of finding a survey the committee could use as a reference and create one of our own. I quickly learned this was beyond my expertise and to obtain the survey the district needed would cost more money than I thought. I learned to leave the development of surveys to the experts.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am open, honest, transparent, and not afraid to do the work it takes to make tough decisions. I have two children in the school district and I know what struggles parents go through because I live them on a day-to-day basis.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The best way the community can help the district succeed is through communication. I am always willing to listen to ideas, suggestions, and even criticism because this is the way we can find solutions together to make our district better for our children.
