Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, Cristy Pelham
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
An elected school board member serves on the board and does not have individual authority to make decisions on behalf of the board or the district. All actions take a majority vote to happen and because of that the board should strive to be informed and work as a team to make decisions that are in the best interests of the entire school district. The board members are elected by the entire school district No. 2 community so that means that a member represents more than Green River and more than just the students. The board must listen to the staff, the parents, the students, and the community in all their areas (Green River, McKinnon, Granger, Thoman Ranch).
More specifically, the school board oversees the superintendent, has oversight over the finances of the district, and sets policy. The board also participates in school events, ribbon-cuttings, graduation, and more.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Having previously been on the board I am aware of the basics, but would want to visit schools and talk to administration and staff on how things are going and gain an insight into what their concerns are and see the great things happening. I would want to visit with the central office administration to gain insight into what they are working on and what their concerns are. I know that the state cuts to school districts, COVID-19 issues, and the pending lawsuit are items of great concern for everyone. I would want to use my expertise to help with those issues. Finally, I would want to her from the community to see what other concerns parents and local businesses have so that we can build stronger ties, have open communication, and keep all our stake holders in mind. I want what is best for all our kids and to ensure we are preparing them for a bright future.
It would also be a good idea to listen and learn from the current board so that I am aware of how they interact as a team and what they value for the district.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I believe we all can do a better job communicating. I feel that at times I have ran with good ideas, but did not communicate them well and be an active listener to those that are impacted by the idea of the decision. In my tenure in education I believe that most leaders forget to communicate accordingly and that can cause issue.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am a mother is a 2011 GRHS graduate, a seventh-grader at Lincoln and a kindergartener at Monroe. I am vested in the community and believe the school district is one of the best in the state of Wyoming. My kids deserve the best and so do all the other kids. My 20 plus years in education (K-12, higher education, STEM, and early childhood education) give me a strong background of experiences to see where the kids come from and where they are headed to ensure we keep in mind the whole child birth to graduation and into the real world. My past experience on the school board will help the district through the tough times ahead with health concerns and fiscal impacts from the state.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
I would like to hear from the community as to what their concerns are, their questions and their suggestions on how we can make SD#2 even better.
