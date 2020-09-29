Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustee, Brenda Roosa, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
As a board trustee for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, my responsibilities include being a liaison to the community, overseeing the financial status of the district, and coordinating with the superintendent on district operations. The board is the policy-making body and determines how our schools operate. The trustee's role is to be informed and keep up to date with the policies and ensure their effectiveness. As a board trustee, it is my responsibility to attend meetings, make decisions based on the facts and materials presented by our staff, and work with other board members and the superintendent to make the best decisions for our district.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priorities will focus on keeping the educational integrity and welfare of students as number one in our district, working with our superintendent, and being involved in the upcoming legislative session. Our state and thus our district are facing extremely difficult decisions in regards to funding. What happens in Cheyenne during the session will have a huge impact on our budget. I believe we need to be advocates for our district on adequate funding and local control.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
As a trustee it's important to make sure I have all the information to make a solid, fact-based decision. No matter what decision we are faced with, we have to remember it won't please everyone, and we have to understand that. It's hard to make tough decisions whether personally or while serving the community but they must be made based on the facts available. I want everyone to be happy with decisions I make but that isn't possible. Having the ability to know the difference is important. I've learned that what pleases some won't please others but at the end of the day, doing the right thing is always the right thing to do.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would ask the undecided to seek out the candidates and ask questions. I have a proven track record of doing my homework, representing my community locally and being involved with our legislature on educational issues. Serving my community has always been something I have enjoyed. From coaching youth programs to serving on boards, I enjoy giving back to the community that I love.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Call me on issues they are concerned about. These are unique times and we certainly don't have all the answers on how to navigate this new normal, so if you have suggestions or ideas, I'd love to hear from you. On the flip side, it's nice to hear from the community when they are pleased with the board decisions as well. Being successful on any board is all about being in touch with those you are serving.
