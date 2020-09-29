Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustee, David Young
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
Among other things, some of the key responsibilities of a school board are to help set and develop goals and the vision of the district, adopt and manage policies, as well as adopt and manage annual budgets. In addition, I feel that the board is critical to developing a culture that attracts and keeps the most talented staff that will work with and help each student achieve their maximum potential.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In the first 100 days, my priorities would be to gain a better understanding of the key issues that are impacting our district. Some of these issues would include the budget challenges facing our state and education systems, safety and health of students and faculty, and gaining a vision of our path forward into the future.
I am not coming into this position with a specific agenda. I plan to enter with an open mind and a desire to continue to build on the foundation that the current board and past boards have built. I appreciate what they have done and the opportunities our community has been given through their service.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Without going into specifics, over time I have learned and continue to learn that I shouldn’t make decisions based on emotion. I can’t say that I have completely learned this lesson, but I try to listen, study, analyze and then decide. It has helped me make better decisions as I’ve grown older.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
There are many great candidates for these open positions that are well qualified and have a great desire to serve on the school board. Take time to talk to us and cast your vote based on who you feel will best help our school district achieve its vision of "Learning for All."
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
If elected, the public can help me succeed by viewing this opportunity as a team. We are all in this together as students, parents, staff and board members. It is a community effort to have a successful school system. Success will happen when we have open communication and understanding. Understanding is critical because every decision is not going to make everyone happy. We all need to communicate, discuss, and make decisions based on the needs of the students, staff and well being of our district. Then, we need to be understanding and supportive of each other once those decisions are made.
