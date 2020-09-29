Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustee, Jennifer Figenser
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The school board should reflect the community’s vision for student success and achievement. My role is to serve unselfishly. Together, with the other members of the board, I would like to have a positive impact on student achievement.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Listen and learn from all stakeholders in Green River.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Trusting data that was presented in a biased format. I learned to look at many types of data in the rawest format.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am someone who is easy to talk to and open to collaboration. I have worked as an early childhood aide, elementary and middle school teacher, administrator and parent. My children have gone to Green River schools and I would like to give back by serving on the board.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
I would seek the public’s help in appreciation of what is working in Green River school systems along with insights to improve.
