Sweetwater County School District No. 2 trustee, Robbie L. de Leur
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
A school board functions locally within the boundaries of the district but is subject to state regulations and guidelines. The SCSD No. 2 School Board is a body of seven trustees elected by the communities they represent to advance the education objectives of the district. School boards develop policies, rules, and regulations that provide controls for local school operations. They provide governance of school budgets, equipment purchases, staffing, attendance, curriculum, extracurricular activities, and other essential functions associated with day-to-day operation of the schools, but, most importantly, for representing the community’s vision for student achievement and academic excellence.
Board trustees work tirelessly, not for personal gratification, but for the benefit of the students and families they serve. To that end, they ensure there is a strong, qualified superintendent to lead the district, and we are blessed that Craig Barringer is taking that charge. They collectively ensure that there is a fiscal budget that supports the educational endeavors of students in the district, honoring the district's vision of learning for all.
As a school board trustee, I will be an advocate for education in our communities. I will put the children first and promote excellence and achievement through board engagement. I will participate in board discussions and promote acquiring tools that our teachers and students need to be successful. I will engage with my fellow board trustees and district administrators in dialog that supports skill development of students to become successful and productive citizens after they graduate and either pursue post-secondary studies or enter the workforce.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
I will encourage public participation and engagement in district board meetings. I believe we need our parents and community members to be aware of the issues facing our district, including the possible effects of the state recalibration effort. I will work with our representatives to ensure they are aware of district challenges and collaborate on initiatives that provide adequate funding for K-12 education. I will work closely with my fellow board trustees to provide cognitive and effective governance of our district.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I’ve made mistakes in my life, and I’ve learned from all of them. The person we become is a collection of the mistakes or missteps and the adjustments we make moving forward - I call these learning opportunities. Probably one that sticks with me most occurred when I was a teenager. My father insisted that I know how to change the oil in my car if I was going to drive. In other words, I had to be responsible. So - the oil change instruction began. At the time, I was unaware of the “rightie tight, leftie loosie” rule. Well, you guessed it - I turned the plug the wrong way and stripped the threads on the oil pan. I had to pay for the parts to repair the car, also a lesson. The moral of the story is that even though I failed woefully, I learned the consequences of my actions. I’ve learned more from the mistakes I’ve made than the things I’ve done right, and I’m grateful the adults in my life allowed me to feel the pain of failure to appreciate the victory of success. By the way, I know how to change my oil now.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am committed to education - it’s a passion of mine. I’ve worked in higher education for 34 years and now lead the higher education practice for Highstreet IT Solutions, a national technology services firm. I have the background and skills necessary to be a board member and the passion and desire to be and stay committed to our district. I appreciate your vote on November 3rd.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Talk to me! As an elected representative of the communities we serve, hearing your thoughts, your ideas, your concerns, and your accolades, will make me be a better school board trustee.
