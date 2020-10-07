Ten Mile Water Sewer District Board, Ashlee Bledsoe, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The main responsibility of the Ten Mile Water Sewer Board is to provide safe, reliable drinking water for the residents of our district. Secondly, the oversight of current policies and procedures as well as drafting and implementing new policies and procedures for the benefit of the district. Other responsibilities include customer service, communication, and short-term and long-term infrastructure maintenance and planning. My current role on the board is as treasurer. I oversee budget planning and spending.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priority for the first 100 days is to complete the current Ten Mile office building project.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
A mistake that I learned while serving on this board is that communication is KEY when representing your community! Whether it is communication with other board members or with district members, it is the foundation for a successful district and board.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would say to voters in our district that I have spent the last three and a half years trying to improve the situation in our small district. I have been diligent in making sure every penny spent by our district is in the best interest of all who are served by Ten Mile Water as well as implementing procedures for easier bill payment, moving forward on the office building project, and working closely with other board members to move forward on much-needed infrastructure improvements.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help us succeed by getting involved, attending meetings, and offering their opinions on what they would like to see us accomplish over the next term.
If you have any questions please let me know.
