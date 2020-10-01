U.S. Senate, Cynthia Lummis, Republican
What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
In addition to sharing responsibility for lawmaking with the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S Senate plays a key role in ensuring checks and balances across all three branches of government. The chief responsibilities of the Senate include passing legislation; advising and confirming many presidential appointments, including Supreme Court justices; ratifying treaties with foreign governments; and trying impeachments.
As a senator or representative from Wyoming, a big part of the job is elevating western issues and increasing awareness about just how invasive the federal government is into the lives and businesses of westerners. As chair of the Western Caucus, I was able to help educate fellow lawmakers and pushed through the House of Representatives the first Interior and Environment (EPA) Appropriations bill to pass the House in seven years. This marked a significant milestone for the Western Caucus and the rural communities across the West they represent.
What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In the wake of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we work to quickly enact policies that put Wyoming families and workers first. This means bringing the development and manufacturing of essential products back to the United States, and to Wyoming; promoting domestic energy production and ensuring a fair and transparent regulatory framework; and reducing our staggering national debt which has direct and severe consequences for our nation.
While our economy has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe the “Great American Comeback” is just around the corner. We must reduce overly burdensome regulations on business, bring manufacturing and production of critical goods and services back to the United States from China (including critical medical supplies and rare earth minerals) and continue pro-growth tax policies that enable the private sector, and the critical jobs and revenues they provide, to thrive.
Be it coal, oil, natural gas, uranium or renewables, Wyoming has it all. We are the energy state and during my eight years serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I was proud to be a dedicated champion of Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources. Should I be elected to the U.S. Senate, among my top priorities with respect to domestic energy are implementing recommendations of the president's Nuclear Fuel Working Group to revitalize domestic uranium mining; advancing the research and promotion of carbon capture technologies and coal-derived carbon products; enabling the export of Powder River Basin coal through western ports and ensuring fair, transparent and timely permitting processes within a regulatory framework that is responsive to industry.
Lastly, it is imperative that we cut federal spending and reduce our staggering national debt which has direct and severe consequences for our economy, household incomes and savings, policy decisions, national security and ultimately American exceptionalism. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I stood up to moderate leadership of my own party to push back against overspending. In the U.S. Senate, I will continue to be a fierce budget hawk and work tirelessly to cut spending and reduce the national debt.
What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Having spent eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am in a position to take many of the lessons I learned there to the U.S. Senate. One of the biggest things I learned in the House was how little eastern lawmakers understand critical western issues. As a Congressman, I once had to tell an eastern lawmaker what BLM stood for during a presentation because they were completely unfamiliar with the Bureau of Land Management. Think about that, the BLM manages one-tenth of America’s surface land and 30% of its minerals and yet some key decision-makers in Washington don’t even know what the letters stand for. Going into the U.S. Senate, I understand just how critical it will be to continue to educate members of Congress and advocate for key western issues.
What would you say to undecided voters?
While every election is important, there are few that have the significance and potentially devastating consequences of the 2020 election. Right now, it is more important than ever for Wyoming to have an experienced, proven conservative leader to fight alongside Senator John Barrasso in the U.S. Senate. Someone who can hit the ground running on day one. During my eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, I championed Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources, fought to rein in spending and reduce the federal deficit and worked to get government out of the way so the private sector can thrive. I’m proud to have the endorsements of President Donald Trump, Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, National Right to Life, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and over 100 Wyoming community leaders.
After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Stay engaged and connected! Should I be elected to serve as your next U.S. senator, it will be critical for me to continue to hear directly from Wyoming people about the issues, challenges and opportunities most important to you. During my time in Congress, as state treasurer and as a member of the Wyoming State Legislature, I met regularly with Wyoming advocacy groups, state and local leaders, business owners and citizens who had an issue with the federal government. As a U.S. senator, I plan to continue to meet regularly with Wyoming people both in Washington and Wyoming. This is absolutely essential to ensuring I can best represent the values and voices of Wyoming people.
