Western Wyoming Community College Sweetwater School District No. 1 trustee, Carla Hester Croff
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
Board members are responsible for reevaluating strategic objectives, assessing skills, personalities, and organizational culture, motivate employees, and inspire investors all while seeking the full collaboration of the existing college president. My role would be to adhere to these responsibilities.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
I have invested 17 years at Western, which has given me institutional knowledge. I have put my time in. My first priority is the well-being of the employees and next would be building community relationships.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
No answer provided.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
Vote for who you think will get the job done.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
I think the public could help by attending meetings and getting involved in what Western has to offer.
