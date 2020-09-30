White Mountain Water and Sewer District Board, Scott Kitchner
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
As board members of the White Mountain Water and Sewer Board, it is our responsibility to see that the district is run in the most efficient and cost effective way possible and to make sure that we are providing a quality service to our taxpayers. We work together with our staff to make sure that their needs as well as the needs of the public are being taken care of and that we are meeting or exceeding any and all rules, regulations or laws either local, state or federal that pertain to water and sewer districts. I am currently chairman of the district.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priority has been and will always be that we are providing the most cost effective service to the public and that we continue to strive to improve our district and keep abreast of any and all technology that will allow us to continue the great service that our employees provide.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I’ve learned to not take this board position for granted. It takes a lot more of your time than one thinks to be an elected official on a board no matter how big or small the position. I have more respect now that I have been on this board and other boards for the people that run for these offices.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I would say to any undecided voter to get involved and get informed about the inner workings of our board, attend our meetings and ask questions. Finally, get involved — run for office.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The biggest thing the public can do to help myself and our board be successful is to give us constructive feedback. Let us know what is working and not working; how can we provide a better service to the public.
