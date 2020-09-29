Wyoming House District 60, Lindsey Travis, Democrat
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
As a part of the legislative branch of the state government, the Wyoming House of Representatives is responsible for setting state spending levels, passing bills, and establishing taxes. As a representative for Wyoming House District 60, I will be responsible for representing the people of my district (which includes roughly 3/4 of Green River) in the legislative process. State representatives also sit on different committees that review bills, hear about statewide issues, and recommend moving bills and actions to the full legislature. I will represent District 60 with passion, enthusiasm, the spirit of collaboration, and with Green River's priorities in mind.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Wyoming is facing tough times, so the state legislature will have a lot of work to do in the upcoming session. My top priorities include:
Education: We need to support our children and give them a good start at life with a strong educational foundation. If educational funding is at risk, we put our children at risk. This year, education is at the forefront of discussions because we are asking our educators to change the way they are teaching and asking them to be ready to quickly adapt to changing circumstances. I plan to support our children, our teachers, and our schools by putting education first.
Economy: We need a diverse economy that allows all Wyomingites to succeed. This year we have seen the effects of our current boom and bust system -- it has hurt hardworking families in our community. As your legislator, I will collaborate with others to seek solutions that will help move our state forward into a bright future.
Health care: Every day, people have to decide between taking their kids to the doctor and paying for other necessities. I will fight for affordable and accessible health care for all Wyomingites.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I always learn from my mistakes and see them as an opportunity to do better. For example, in my time as a journalist, I learned quickly the importance of researching everything thoroughly. This is a great lesson for any legislative hopeful -- take the time to do the research.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am passionate about Green River and will advocate for issues that have a direct impact on our community and Green River families. My experience in public service at the library has prepared me to serve our state. As a library administrator, I understand government funding and have had a seat at the table when tough budget decisions needed to be made. There is always a solution; we just have to keep an open mind and work together to reach it. A vote for me is a vote for a forward-thinking leader who will fight for a bright future for Wyoming.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me succeed by staying in communication with me. My plan as your legislator is to regularly meet with community organizations and groups to hear concerns.
