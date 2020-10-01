Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Brent Bettolo
What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The elected body that I am running for is City Council of Rock Springs Ward IV. The responsibility of the City Council is to help steer our community in a positive direction and to make sure that our community is safe. That includes supporting our police, firefighters and all first responders. Safety also includes making sure that our public health needs are covered. I believe that our public health agencies have done a fantastic job in the fight against COVID. We must also make sure that our water, sewer, streets, parks and recreational facilities and all other departments are maintained to the high standards in which they were built. Our city government also needs to provide the ability for our community to grow. We are in a critical situation in Rock Springs due to the lack of revenue the city is receiving from the state. I have a lot to learn about the workings of the City Council and how the city departments operate as well. I look forward to meeting those challenges. I believe I offer a progressive approach to meeting the challenges that we face. One thing that I can promise is to be as proactive as possible in bringing new solutions to issues that face our city. There are always improvements that can be made, and the culture of continuous improvement must become the norm. I really look forward to giving it my all to help in any way that I can.
What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
I will try to meet the all city department heads and learn from those leaders as to what is going well and what issues that need to be addressed. I would like to review the procurement process to make sure that the goods and services that the city of Rock Springs procure are done so in a manner that leads to lower costs and in a transparent manner. I would like to meet with Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition to assist in the growth of Sweetwater County
What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I have made mistakes in my life. The biggest of which is I need to be more patient. If someone were to ask my family what my biggest flaw is, they would say that I have an impatience issue. I have learned that I need to slow down and listen to people more. I try to work on this every day. I will try to take what I have learned and put it use as a council person. I will be patient and work to help solve the issues that face our city.
What would you say to undecided voters?
I believe I offer a progressive approach to meeting the challenges that we face. One thing that I can promise is to be as proactive as possible in bringing new solutions to issues that face our city. There are always improvements that can be made, and culture of continuous improvement must become the norm. I don’t have any agenda other than to help Rock Springs be the best it can be. I really look forward to giving it my all to help in any way that I can.
After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
I look forward to representing the residents of Ward IV. I ask the residents to reach out to me. Please help me, help you by getting in touch with me. I am very willing to listen to your concerns. The following are ways in which you can get in touch with me -- babettolo@yahoo.com or 307-212-0892.
