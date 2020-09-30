Wyoming House District 39, Marshall Burt, Libertarian
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
I plan to be an active voice for everyone in my district. As a representative for the people of my district, it is my job to ensure everyone is heard and everyone has the best opportunities possible to become successful. To me, this means keeping taxes low and allowing families to keep more of their money, reducing burdensome regulations that hurt small businesses, and bringing new innovation to our district that keeps us on the cutting edge. This will require dedication to the office and a solid leadership ability, two skills I have learned very well from my time in the United States Marine Corps. I will be accountable to every person I represent, and ensure their voices don’t fall on deaf ears.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In my first 100 days in office, I plan to first talk with people in my district to find what they would like to see me accomplish as a legislator. I will take what I hear from them to Cheyenne to address their concerns. I also plan to work with legislators from around the state to find solutions to our overblown, deficit-ridden budget. I am committed to innovations that lower the cost to our budget, and I am committed to never raising taxes due to the mismanagement of our taxpayer dollars by establishment, career politicians.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I will be the first that I am not perfect, and I’ve made enough mistakes so far to last me a lifetime. I don’t think I have learned from any single mistake in particular, but rather I have learned from the overall conglomeration of them. Through all the mistakes I’ve had throughout my upbringing, lessons that have been taught to me by my parents, and mistakes I’ve made in my adult career, I think they overall have taught me to be the most hardworking and the most respectful person I could be.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am not a politician and I am not out to make a career of this. I am running in this race to bring fresh ideas to Cheyenne, and to be a voice for every person in my district. For too long we have let our state be led astray by special interests or politicians that have been in it for their own good, and I never will line my pockets, like so many do in Cheyenne.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
When I am out campaigning, I make sure that my personal phone number is on all of the campaign materials I hand out. I do this because I believe that voters are the core of our democracy and that I am personally responsible to each and every one of them. This job could not be done without the input of everyone in my district. I believe that the best way the public can help me succeed is by talking to me about their concerns, issues, and ideas to make our district better and more successful in any way possible.
