Sweetwater County Commission, Joe Barbuto, Democrat
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The role of a commissioner is to manage county affairs. Many of the duties -- such as general administrative oversight, budgeting, addressing planning and zoning concerns, and the maintenance of county roads and buildings -- are prescribed by Wyoming state statutes. A person serving in this office can either view those statutes as a limiting factor or starting point. I choose the latter. County commissioners can and should take a much more active role in economic development and planning for the future of our county. We can expand this role to be the chief ambassador, lobbyist, advocate, and liaison for Sweetwater County and fulfill statutory obligations.
I plan to take the position of county commissioner to a new level that is more responsive and proactive to the needs of this county and our citizens.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
During my first 100 days in office, getting to know the people and processes that keep this county moving forward will be a priority. County employees are doing terrific and often underappreciated work; I want to ensure I have an understanding of what happens in their departments and create a framework for a positive and productive relationship. I would, of course, include other elected county officials and outside agencies receiving county support in that endeavor.
As anyone who has been following this election knows, I am big on planning. Reacting to changes does not work; we need to create and execute a comprehensive plan to promote a prosperous and bright future for Sweetwater County. To begin that process, I will start recruiting individuals from across the county to serve on a committee tasked with developing this plan. It will include stakeholders from industry, non-profits, education, small business, health care, other elected officials from all levels of government, and any individuals who are interested in being a part of finding solutions to the obstacles we face.
Finally, I'll begin scheduling and hosting listening sessions and town halls in communities across Sweetwater County. The voices of the folks we represent are such a crucial piece of good government. I am committed to making sure we hear their thoughts, questions, concerns, and ideas. Not everyone can make a Tuesday morning meeting twice a month in Green River -- so let's take every opportunity to bring county government to them.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I regret allowing myself to believe there was only one way to do a job or complete a task. That is a mistake often made by elected officials. When the public has put trust in you and your abilities, you owe it to them to be innovative, use the full potential of the office for good, and think beyond the traditional confines of the role. As I mentioned before, you can look at the duties prescribed by statute as a limiting factor as a starting point. Folks have my word that as a county commissioner, I'll view it as the latter.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
In this election, we can stay where we are, go backward, or move forward as a county. If we want things to change -- and they do need to change -- we can't keep doing things the same way. What I'm offering to voters is a new approach to the position. Let's focus on building a stronger foundation for our future and acknowledge that we're only limited by what we're not willing to pursue. Let's preserve what we love - like the access we enjoy to public lands - while making needed progress in areas like economic development and diversification. And let's make sure that we treat the voices of citizens and the electorate as an integral part of the decision-making process.
If folks think that's important, I'm the candidate who will deliver and help Sweetwater County move forward.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Well, I don't think it's necessarily about my success. If we want success as a county, regardless of if I win, citizens need to be more involved in their county government. Should I be elected, I'm going to make sure that is the case. If I'm not elected, I would encourage citizens to demand it from those who are. And never settle for the answer, "this is how we've always done it."
