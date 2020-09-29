U.S. House of Representatives, Constitution Party, Jeff Haggit
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The U.S. House of Representatives is the people’s house. They are to look after the needs and wishes of their district, which in Wyoming is the whole state. One of the first things you do is take an oath or affirmation to support and defend the Constitution, so one needs to filter the needs and wishes of the state through the Constitution.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
The priorities of first three months would include finding an apartment, but all jokes aside, our financial system in this country is in crisis mode. The federal debt is 107% of our GDP! Economists have typically said that anything approaching 100% is difficult to come back from. Government has spent beyond its means for way too long. This must stop. The catch 22, unfortunately, is the Cares Act which is scheduled to expire December 31 and with it the protections for renters and homeowners from being evicted or losing their homes from non-payment due to the shutdown. A solution to prevent this is vital or we could be looking at a homeless situation in this
Another priority would be to make sure that people are not subjected to mandatory vaccines related to this pandemic and cannot be punished for refusal to accept same. The first two points in the First Amendment, freedom of religion and freedom of speech, are under attack and need to be addressed.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
One of the mistakes I have learned from is not to take things for granted. Every day is a gift, so treat your friends, fellow workers, and family, etc. with care, respect, and love.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
If you are an undecided voter, I would just offer that we as a nation have been losing our personal liberties and rights for over a hundred years. Unconstitutional laws have brought us to the cliffs edge. If changing that course of action is important to you than I would ask for your vote.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
People of this great state can help whoever is elected for any office, whether at the local level or in Washington, by informing them of their thoughts and concerns. Occasionally thanking them is always appreciated.
