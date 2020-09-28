Western Wyoming Community College, Sweetwater No. 2 trustee, Regina M. Clark, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The responsibility of a trustee is ultimately accountable to the community for the performance and welfare of the college. My role as a trustee is to establish standards for that work through the policies we set. I am the current board president and am past secretary and past vice president of the board.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My current priorities are creating a new strategic plan. A strong community college provides healthy communities, a strong economy, and high quality of life that depend on having an educated citizenry and a well-prepared workforce.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
Luckily I haven’t had a learning experience from any mistakes, but I am learning from experienced board members and I have received training in my role from attending seminars and workshops to develop my role to be a an effective trustee.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
To undecided voters I would say, the college has invested funds and training in my roll to help me do my very best to continue Western Wyoming Community College’s high quality reputation in the community, the state and the nation.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The public can help me and the college succeed by continuing to support the college, letting me know their needs to improve their lives through education and the programs offered at the college. I am always glad to speak to the public about their views and how the college can improve their lives and our community.
