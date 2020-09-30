Wyoming Senate District 12, Lisa Anselmi-Dalton, Democrat, incumbent
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
As a senator, it is my job to work hard and honestly for the people of Sweetwater County and Wyoming. In my term in the Senate, I have reached across the aisles to pass legislation that is beneficial to the state. Our family takes pride in being true to our word; we have even crafted business deals on napkins! As a business owner, with degrees in accounting and law, I have the experience, leadership and background that Wyoming needs in these uncertain times. I am not just pro-small business, I am small business!
As a Rock Springs native, I am determined to continue to work hard to serve Sweetwater County and ensure that our portion of the state is not overlooked when funding is allocated. With oil, gas and coal pressured by unrealistic and uncertain environmental requirements, I will work with local leaders to look for realistic ways to diversify our economy. As a former member of both the State Tourism Board and our local Sweetwater County Tourism Board, I also recognize the lift and diversification tourism offers our state. Rather than strategizing, I take action and get things done. This is necessary in a business and necessary as your state senator. For example, during the special session in May, I sponsored legislation to allow Wyoming to re-open by protecting businesses who act in good faith against frivolous lawsuits during this pandemic. In addition, when I learned on July 1st that CARES grant funding would end on July 2nd, I spent the next two days visiting over 90 businesses in our town to assist them in applying for the grant.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In the upcoming session, I will push the legislature to review what is essential to keep and what can realistically be cut. I've had to do this in my business, and do not think the government should be any different in planning for the future.
My priorities include protecting liberty and personal freedom, limiting unnecessary government regulation and spending, requiring transparency, supporting victims of domestic violence, promoting equality for all people in our state, and ensuring access for hunting, fishing and other recreational uses.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
In high school, I wrote something negative about someone in a “slam book” and not shockingly, I got slammed back. I went to one of my favorite teachers, the late John Parr, sad and upset. He was sympathetic but stern as well. He told me that I should never write or say anything unless I would be willing to put it on a billboard. Then he told me to go find every slam book I could and scratch out any comments I had made, whether positive or negative and to stop engaging in this activity once and for all. I followed his advice then and have tried to always follow it in my life. He was a powerful mentor to many of us at East Junior High and I am grateful for the advice to go high instead of low!
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
As a fourth generation Wyoming native, born and raised in Rock Springs, I would say that I am right for Wyoming and that my track record is a testimonial. In my business, we employ roughly 100 people, many of whom have been with us for over 15 years. We are loyal to our employees and they are loyal to us.
In my term in the Senate, I worked with peers on both sides of the aisle as an advocate for fiscal soundness while protecting necessary services in the state. I am proud of my legislation enhancing protections for victims of domestic violence. As senator for Sweetwater County, I ensured funding for Memorial Hospital, the satellite high school, the historical First Security Bank Building, Memorial Hospital, Western Wyoming Community College, and work on Bitter Creek. During the recent emergency sessions of the legislature, I sponsored legislation that would allow Wyoming to re-open with confidence during this pandemic, such as including protections against frivolous lawsuits for businesses acting in good faith. I also supported protecting workers by allowing coverage for under worker’s compensation for employees who may contract COVID-19 at work.
I have been endorsed by Wyoming Education Association, firefighters, railroad workers, realtors, and AFL CIO. I back the blue!
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Success comes from representing my constituency well. They can help me by reaching out to me and letting me know what concerns or issues they have and what their priorities are. It is not possible to always vote the way each voter wants of course, but when I hear from my constituents, I try to listen to what they say and give a thoughtful response. I am accessible and can be reached by phone or text at 307-389-4496 or at liisa@sweetwaterhsa.com. My website is www.LiisaForWyo.com for further information.
