Eden Valley Improvement District Board, Kyle Lee Smith
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
The Eden Valley Improvement District manages and maintains the Eden Valley Community Center as well as the public scale located on the same property. Opportunities outside of the community center are also discussed and evaluated by the board members to ensure Eden Valley is constantly improving into the future. If elected, it will be my role to maintain open communication with community members as well as the other board members to assure the best steps are being taken to improve Eden Valley as a whole.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Learning the specifics of the district’s operation, as well as further developing my relationships with the board and the community will be my first priorities. This will help broaden my perspective when approaching future opportunities and decisions as a board member of the Improvement District.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
A mistake that I have made in the past is holding the belief that it was my sole responsibility to have the immediate answers for any given problem or situation. Over the last several years, I’ve learned firsthand that working and learning with others is the best way to generate solutions and guarantee the best outcomes.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
I am a fifth generation resident of Eden Valley. My family arrived here in 1909 when the community was just getting started. I know that each generation of this valley has put in substantial amounts of work to ensure that it will be a better place for the next generation. I have a passion to see this community thrive for future generations and promise that I will be an active, open-minded board member who keeps the community’s best interests at the forefront of every opportunity and decision.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
The best way to foster growth and progress is to have open communication with all parties to ensure nothing is left on the table. It will help a great deal if community members continue to be forthcoming with new ideas and perspectives to help myself and the other board members do the best job that we can.
