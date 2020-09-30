Sweetwater County Commission, Republican, Lauren Schoenfeld
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
In Wyoming, the county commissions' basic responsibilities are outlined in State Statute 18-3-501 through 18-3-524. In short summary, the Board of County Commissioners is the general administrative body for county government. Commissioners have a range of responsibilities that include budgeting, maintaining county roads and facilities, planning and zoning, emergency preparedness, partnering with federal agencies, and making decisions to make the county a better place to live and work. It is imperative that the commission work collaboratively throughout our community and partner with many different agencies, municipalities, and individuals to help Sweetwater County be the best place possible to live.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
My priorities for my first 100 days in office are the same priorities that I am collaborating with my fellow commissioners to accomplish currently:
— Strategic Planning - I have recently begun this process with my fellow commissioners and look forward to working with our employees, stakeholders, and our community so we can take our county planning and development to the next level. I expect this process to take some time, but it will assist us with facility and asset maintenance, conserving and slimming down our budget, effectively planning projects, and creating a cohesive team focus throughout our different departments to best utilize the expertise that we have and act responsibly with our tax dollars
— Economic Development - I am very excited with the growth and development that we have had with SEDC since I began. We have already seen our local leadership working together more than ever before, which I truly believe is one of the key things in economic development and diversification. Businesses thrive in communities that have strong, collaborative leadership, and we must continue this collaborative work.
— Conservative and Strategic Budgeting – We are in the middle of a very difficult time that is probably going to strain our economy even further in the coming years. We must consistently ask questions and dig to ensure we are doing things in the most efficient and effective manner possible.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
One of the mistakes that I have learned the most from is not asking for the backstory. I believe that in order to make strong and informed decisions, you need to know the entire story and the reasoning behind previous decisions made. It is easy, especially as an elected official, to jump in and make changes based off the current state. However, there are typically logical reasons to learn from and valuable information that will help changes and growth be successful.
-- What would you say to undecided voters?
If we are going to build a strong, resilient, and diverse community, we need leaders, like myself, who work together to find solutions to the challenges we face. I bring a fresh, action-oriented, and deeply involved voice to our county’s leadership. I support policies that ensure the core of our community, which are the hardworking women and men meeting our community’s needs. I am very excited to continue to implement a comprehensive strategic plan. I am also very excited with the growth and development that we have had with SEDC since I began. I am looking forward to continuing to add my dedication, effort, and leadership across many areas of our community, including economic development, strategic planning, and conservative approaches to fiscal matters. I humbly ask for your support when you cast your vote this year.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
After the election I believe the public can help our county and community succeed by getting involved — providing input and feedback to help make Sweetwater County the best place to live!
