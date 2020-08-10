friendsofsherrybushman@gmail.com
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
To ensure that we are fiscally responsible with taxpayers' money and to foster growth with our existing businesses.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economic development starts with reducing the unemployment rate, in which it's at 4.4% for Green River. According to the Department of Workforce Services, as of August 2020, Sweetwater County has about 650 reported jobs available. We need to bridge the gaps and work with the employers to fill these jobs. In addition, we can review if there are other facets, such as working remote or on the job training to fill open positions.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
One of the sources of revenue is sales tax, therefore, we need to encourage our residents to shop local. We can also research grants that are offered within our state from different organizations and to include any on the federal level.
Any type of budget cut has to be closely reviewed and justifiable, but first, the preference is to review processes. When you have process improvements it drives efficiencies while it reduces costs.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
The challenges that are brought on by the COVID-19 is the mental health and the financial stability to our residents. The solution is to promote the assistance that we have in the county, as well as, the financial assistance as available.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
They can reach me via Facebook message at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Sherry-Bushman-Green-River-Ward-1-164179614238964 or my email at friendsofsherrybushman@gmail.com.
