I am a fourth-generation resident of the great state of Wyoming and proud to call this home. I was raised on a farm, obtained an engineering degree and enjoyed a long career in the oil and gas industry in Wyoming.
A well-known Greek proverb says, "A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in." I want to ensure that Wyoming remains a great state to live in for future generations and would like the opportunity to serve in the Wyoming Legislature to do this.
As your representative for House District 18 I will protect the lives of the unborn, protect our Second Amendment right to own guns and defend our property, be a conservative voice to limit government spending and growth, and protect the integrity of our elections. The incumbent has not stood up to these values and for this reason numerous organizations have voiced their support for me including Wyoming Right to Life, National Rifle Association and the Wyoming Gun Owners Association.
The statement from President Ronald Reagan appropriately describes me: "You can't be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy." I will not be swayed by the liberal political winds that blow in Cheyenne as the Incumbent has been in the past. Wyoming is a wonderful state that I want to preserve for future generations as the preferred place to live, work and raise a family.
What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I want to represent the voters of House District 18 and not get blown about by the liberal majority in Cheyenne as the current Incumbent has been. I will be a conservative voice and stand for pro-life, the Second Amendment and other core values of the Republican Party. I have been a stalwart advocate in the past for public access to public lands and will continue to stand up for this. I want to bring the voice of government back to the people and provide true representation for the voters of House District 18.
What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy of Wyoming is founded on small businesses. As we work to grow and diversify our economy, we need to focus on supporting our small businesses through loans and block grants. Our small businesses have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to ensure support is available so that we don't lose this vital part of our economy. Growing the government in the hopes of diversifying the economy has not worked in the past. Gov. Mead's $40 million ENDOW program proved this point. If we limit government regulation, taxes and red tape, our economy will grow.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
President Ronald Reagan said, "Government does not tax to get the money it needs; government always finds a need for the money it gets." Many Wyoming families have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently faced with high unemployment, reduced wages and businesses that are struggling. This is the worst time to impose additional taxes to support state government at unprecedented levels of spending. An efficiency study was recently conducted (Alvarez & Marsel efficiency report) which showed Wyoming could continue delivering existing services and programs with savings of over $200 million. Taxes do not have to be increased and programs do not need to be cut if Wyoming would follow those recommendations. When the private sector cannot afford government, then government should take a step back.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
In times of war, disease or other extraordinary conditions, Wyoming authorizes the governor to declare a state of emergency. Once an emergency has been declared, executive powers expand until the emergency ends. Although the governor needs to be able to respond to emergencies quickly, legislators have an important role in making sure these powers are not abused or undermine the separation of powers vital to our Democratic system of government. There needs to be firm limits on the exercise of emergency powers which should include prohibiting the governor from limiting freedom of the press, freedom of religion, or confiscating citizens' firearms and property.
State laws need to grant the Wyoming Legislature greater oversight power by requiring legislative approval for a declared state of emergency to continue beyond a specified length of time and act as a check on the emergency powers of the governor and other non-elected officials. We need to ensure that the governor's emergency powers are not open ended and that checks and balances between government branches are in place.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
Once elected, many times we do not hear from our elected representatives again until campaign season rolls around again. I have personally knocked on the doors of many of the homes in House District 18 during the past month to introduce myself and listen to the concerns of the voters. I believe this should be an ongoing process, especially after the election. I will strive to attend as many group gatherings and town meetings as possible. Technology is also a good tool to utilize with emails, text messages and phone calls. I am retired and have the time to dedicate to this office and truly represent the citizens of House District 18.
