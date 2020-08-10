I'm running for re-election for Rock Springs City Council Ward 2. I've enjoyed my time on council over the years and I look forward to being able to continue working for the people of Rock Springs. With Glennise Wendorf resigning this past spring and David Tate and Billy Shalata not running for re-election we will see a lot of new faces on council starting in January. This is great for the city as these new faces bring new ideas and a different way of doing things.
Running unopposed, and with David Tate no longer on council, I will be the most senior member. Although I do believe it's important to get new people involved in our city government, it's also important to have someone there who knows a little about the history of how things have come to be and why we do things the way we do. Not to block change and new ideas, but to help guide and give a better understanding so we aren't making mistakes of the past. The goal should always be to move forward and improve.
What goals do I have for myself in this elected position?
To continue to do what I've always done, be open and available to not only the constituents of Ward II but to every resident of Rock Springs. One thing I've learned during my time on council is to always ask questions, and don't immediately take a position, but, if you do, always be prepared to reconsider that position when faced with new information. Nothing is ever set in stone.
What is my take on the economy and what do I think needs to be done to improve it?
We are facing hard times, not only in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County but across the state. We need to continue to work hard doing what we can to recruit new industry to the area. To do this we need to work with both the city of Green River and county to work towards a mutual goal of economic development and diversification. Over the last year I feel we made the right decision by moving the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and making it part of county operations under the Land Use Department. These are the kinds of partnerships we need to help pool our resources and focus our efforts in order to achieve our goal of a growing and diverse economy.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
This is a tough one, I guess the typical answer would be to lobby the state for an increase in our direct distribution that's given to cities and counties but we all know the state's budget isn't in good shape either. I fear that those distributions to cities and counties will see cuts into the foreseeable future. We can go after any and all grants that may be available but this is only a band-aid fix. We need to diversify our economy and work hard to recruit new business to our area, the only way to do that is to do what I mentioned above. Rock Springs, Green River and the county need to come together and work together as one to focus our efforts. Concerning what items I would cut, that's a tough one this last budget session wasn't easy. We need to prioritize needs over wants or "nice to haves" and cut where we can. The majority of our budget comes from personnel expense and over the years we have done everything we can to keep from down sizing or cutting positions. If revenues continue to decrease we might not have any choice but to start looking at what can be done from a personnel standpoint. Look to early retirement options for those who qualify and consolidate positions where we can, reduce our seasonal staffing, etc.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 is a big reason our economy is where it is today. We need to let people live their lives the way they see fit and let businesses decide when and how to operate. The best thing we can do as a governing body is make sure the public is getting clear, consistent and accurate information and then let the public decide what is best for them as individuals. If you want to shelter in place because you're at a high risk that's your choice, do what's best for you. Individual freedom and the ability to do what you feel is best for you, that is what has made this country great, take that away and we all lose.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I've always accepted phone calls and requests for meetings and will continue to do so. I can always be reached by phone or e-mail and always happy to talk to someone on the street. If someone is curious about how I voted on a certain item and why, I'll always take the time to explain my position and will never shy away from conversation.
