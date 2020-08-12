2020 Primary Election Edition: Rock Springs City Council Ward III Larry Hickerson
-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goals for myself are to represent the people of Ward III with the kind of decision making that they deserve. I hope to show that I have their best interests in every decision I make while on City Council. I wish to make myself available to anyone in need of assistance or answers at any time. I hope to earn the respect of the voters, as well as my fellow council members and prove myself worthy of the position during my time in office.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
It’s no secret that our economy is at the beginning of a hard downturn. I feel that we need to look for options like the industrial complex east of town to bolster our existing resources, as well as find new sources of taxes. Wyoming has some of the most business friendly tax laws in the country, we need to be better at marketing that fact to potential businesses. Rock Springs already has many technological opportunities with the fiber-optic cable we have throughout the city.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
With a declining economy comes the need to take a hard look at budgetary concerns. I believe that we need to continue to work with our state legislators to keep grant funding available for municipalities such as Rock Springs. I think it is imperative that the state of Wyoming keep direct distribution of taxes to help maintain the amenities our city relies on to keep people in the community. I feel that before downsizing the workforce of the city staff, we need to work with the employees to find common ground solutions to any expenditures in the city budget. In my brief review of the city budget, it is my belief there are places to cut expenses without cutting employment, such as looking at the vehicle maintenance intervals.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 poses an assortment of challenges, some of them are yet to be known. I feel it is important to listen to the healthcare professionals that have been certified and are certainly more qualified than I am to make decisions. I think we should follow Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders and work together to get through this. I know no one likes wearing masks, at least I know I don’t, but data shows that they make the risk of infecting others less likely and you never know whose life you could be saving, by this simple step.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
In regards to accessibility, I will make sure to have both my phone number and e-mail address available so that anyone in the community can reach me, at any time that works best for them. I am also willing to meet any concerned party at their home if they so wish, to address any concerns they may have. As an elected official if I feel it is my responsibility to go out of my way for the people who elect me, not the other way around. On accountability, I feel transparency is of the utmost importance, for any elected official. I do not have an issue having others know my stance on any subject and I am willing to put all of my votes in front of the public. It is my belief the people deserve to know where the ones they voted for stand on all issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.