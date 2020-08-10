-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My basic goal is to represent Ward IV in the best possible way. First and foremost, as a council person I want to be accessible to all the constituents in Ward IV. I want people to feel free to contact me with their ideas and concerns. Second, I want to offer a progressive approach to meeting the challenges that we face. One thing that I can promise is to be as proactive as possible in bringing new solutions to issues that face our city. I think David Tate deserves a shoutout for the many years of work on the city council, and if elected, I look forward to working with Keaton West and the rest of the City Council members and the mayor.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The biggest concern that I have for Rock Springs currently, is that we are facing a $7 million deficit in the budget. The future of the coal industry and the power generation industry in Sweetwater County does not look promising. The oil and natural gas industry is currently at its lowest point in many years. That leaves the soda ash industry and the fertilizer industry to carry the load. We must find ways to attract new industry to Sweetwater County. The city of Rock Springs must support Sweetwater County's effort to attract new industry. The county and the city governments must find ways to work together to accomplish this.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
As mentioned, before we need new industry to help create more revenue for the city. All the city's budget must be scrutinized to look for cuts. I don't recommend cutting employees. However, I believe that all departments need to look at where there are places to make necessary spending cuts. Also, I believe that the way that the city currently purchases products and services needs to be examined.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
I really believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were followed to the best of the city's capabilities. COVID-19 is a virus. Therefore, this makes the spread of the disease all the harder to treat. Until a vaccine is found we are going to have to live with COVID-19 but still find a way to keep our community thriving. I would like to acknowledge Sweetwater County Public Health, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff and the incident command team for striving to meet the health needs of our community during this pandemic.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I will make myself available to the citizens of Rock Springs at anytime to make sure that they can ask me questions regarding my actions a council member. I will make sure that I act in a manner that is legal, moral and ethical. If elected, I can be contacted in the following ways:
-- Facebook at Brent Bettolo for Rock Springs Ward 4
I would be honored to receive your vote! Thanks.
