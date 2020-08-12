-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
My goal is to return government to its proper constitutional role of protecting our rights by defending the right to life, the right to keep and bear arms and the right to enjoy the fruits of one's own labor. I want to provide our grandchildren a free, safe and prosperous Wyoming to grow up in. I want to get spending under control so we aren't always under the burden of a looming financial crisis.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy was doing great until COVID-19 hit and we promptly killed it. The coronavirus didn't shut down Wyoming, the government did. A free market is not just free of government manipulations and controls only when times are good. Everyone running for office talks about reducing the twin burdens of regulation and taxation to attract and promote business. We need to do the same for the consumer so they can afford to buy the products and services new businesses can provide.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
Presidents of both parties since at least Kennedy have advocated lowering taxes in order to increase revenue. The idea is that money is taxed only when it is moving. Sales tax comes from people spending. Payroll tax happens when wages are paid. Why don't we ever apply this principle to state revenue? We can increase revenue without increasing tax rates or creating new taxes simply by the actions of free people participating in an economy. Increasing taxes turns a recession into a depression. I would advocate rethinking completely how government in Wyoming operates and go to zero based budgeting.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
As bad as COVID is, disease has been a part of our existence since the beginning. This disease is very real and, to a small group, dangerous but the same thing can be said of many diseases that have popped up in recent past including Swine flu, Bird flu, Hong Kong flu, etc. We can be sure that a new strain of the flu or coronavirus lies in our future. The difference this time is that people in positions of power have exploited this pandemic for their own agenda. We need to trust our citizens to look out for their own health and follow the South Dakota example. I support making the state medical officer an advisory position instead of an authoritative one. No one who is not directly answerable to the public through the voting booth should wield the power to place the entire state under house arrest.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
This issue is not only important to me but it is personal. Living in one of the smaller communities in the district generally means we see our elected representatives and their challengers when they visit to put up campaign signs. My personal cellphone number and email address will be available to everyone. Additionally, I intend to hold town hall meetings in every community from McKinnon to Cora before and after each session and at other times as the need arises.
