-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
To bring the voice of rural Wyoming to the Legislature. Wyoming has some very serious economic and policy issues moving forward post COVID-19, and the economic collateral fallout. This coming legislative sessions will be the most important in decades. It is imperative to the future of Wyoming, and for the opportunities available to future generations that we have a Legislature that is dedicated, tenacious, cool headed, logical and an active problem solver. I hope to serve the people of Wyoming by helping orchestrate a better future for Wyoming.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The state of Wyoming needs accountability and fiscal transparency in state budgeting now, this was an urgent need 10 years ago, and now it is a crisis. Wyoming needs that clarity to be able to implement and adjust the states budget accordingly. Wyoming also must diversify its economy, and it needs to take it seriously. Small business sustainability and support are also key. Wyoming is facing a $1.5 billion budget shortfall, and does not even know where monies can be shored up. Wyoming also needs to take an upgrading approach to its extraction industry. Wyoming, and the people who love this state like I do, know the value of this state. We need to act like it economically.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
There are a number of areas where sales tax has not been collected properly, and also some areas where permits for extraction can be issued to generate revenue immediately, but we must have a long-term approach, and solution to revenue sources. I fear deeply that the Legislature will look into the pockets of taxpayers to come up with the needed money for the budget shortfall, this is one minded, and not a solution that is viable. Wyoming must look to areas to expand small businesses, pursue research on oil and gas economic opportunities, and capitalize on everything we have. In specific a small example would be food freedom laws that help to foster local meat processors. It will take many good small ideas to diversify our economy properly. Wyoming needs to look to its greatest resource, our residents. We are problem solvers, in Wyoming when something goes wrong, for example your car does not start in the morning, we get to work on the problem, we don't just call a tow truck or leave the problem sit in the driveway.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 is a virus, and it could care less about politics, opinions, or the economy. We need to listen to health professionals and have serious conversations about how we can move forward safely. I do not think it is a good idea to sit idle and wait for it to resolve, but better to adjust what we need to in order to move forward. Accessibility to fast, cheap or free, reliable testing is the most urgent need right now, until everyone can easily and quickly access testing we do not have enough testing.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
Email is: juliemccallister47@hotmail.com. Website: juliemccallister47.com. Phone: 307-343-3663. I plan on having a regular traveling schedule in the district, poling voters on key issues, and making a yearly schedule to meet with voters, as well as online and electronic options. And, as always, I am open to everyone's ideas on how to better communicate, understand, and interact with all voters.
