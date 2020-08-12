-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
It is time that we redefined the role of a county commissioner. We can and should think beyond the duties that are prescribed by state statutes -- those are a starting point, not limiting factor. As a commissioner, I will take a more active and comprehensive role in how we plan for the future of Sweetwater County. Whether we're talking about the economy, public lands, healthcare, education, or a whole host of other issues, a person serving in this position needs to understand how they impact our quality of life and what obstacles exist to creating growth on our terms. With that information in hand, a commissioner should act as ambassador, advocate, and lobbyist for our countywide community.
Bringing more public involvement and input to the process is crucial, too. As a commissioner, I will plan on holding workshops and town halls on topics of importance in communities across the county -- from Bairoil to McKinnon, Farson to Wamsutter, and everywhere in between. Most folks can't make a Tuesday morning meeting in Green River twice a month, but we can still create opportunities for people to become aware of and involved in what's happening with their county government. Creating additional access will make for better decision-making and promote transparency and efficiency.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
It's no secret that our local economy is in dire straits. If we want to change our current trajectory -- which right now is leading us towards continued declines in revenues and, worse, more lost jobs -- we have to take responsibility for creating a plan that will move us forward. Nobody else is going to do it for us. Working with stakeholders from across the county, we can undertake a process of understanding our obstacles and opportunities, assessing our needs, and creating a vision and plan for where we want to be in five, ten, twenty years, and beyond.
Developing concrete steps and goals is crucial to success in this area. I'm positive we can create growth, and on our terms, but we have to initiate the action to start planning. As a county commissioner, I will make that a priority.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I've been a part of creating budgets that account for several billions of dollars as a state legislator and those that were a bit more modest in the thousands of dollars while working with small organizations. In both cases, I employed the same approach and principles in the process. First of all, a budget is not just numbers and line items -- it is a moral document that reflects the values of our community. So, taking the time to connect with constituents and understanding how they'd like to see tax dollars spent is a requirement. As stated before, I'll take critical topics, like the budget, on the road to communities across the county to solicit feedback and ensure I'm well-versed in where folks stand on the subject.
It's vital to understand how dollars allocated, or not allocated, impact county operations and the lives of citizens. I'll take the necessary time to visit with departments and agencies to develop a knowledge of how they utilize dollars and informed perspectives on their role and how it affects the bigger picture.
Difficult decisions should be informed. I'll make sure that I have the best information and facts that I can gather when it comes to the budget and any other subject.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives. It appears that it may continue to do so for some time. Our best path forward locally is to empower our public health officer, health department, the medical community, and emergency response team to take necessary steps to minimize the impact the virus has on our communities. In addition to relying on their expertise and knowledge, the county should provide them the communication avenues they need to share updates and best practices.
As relief dollars become available from the state and federal governments, our county should have a plan and pitch for how to utilize them to their best potential in Sweetwater County -- not just for the current moment, but for the coming months and years.
When this pandemic comes to an end, a group should assemble to analyze the county's response, determine what went well and what could have worked better, and improve the process if it's necessary to react quickly again in the future.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
As a commissioner, I'll regularly host workshops and town halls in communities across our county. Providing folks with the opportunity to share their questions and ideas will improve local government and make me a better commissioner. For those who can't make any meetings, I'll be available for one-on-one conversations and, of course, be providing regular and timely updates on social media and through email.
