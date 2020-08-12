-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
I am there to serve the voters who put me in office.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
The economy will come back once the need is there. We all have seen this before.
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
The state is holding our revenue. Sweetwater has always been the money cow. Time for state to pony up and help us. No cuts..
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Watch and see what is working in other states. Don't rush into the fire. Listen to other people were all in this to help and be safe.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
Been in office before. I pride myself in accessibility and accountability. Everyone has a voice and needs to be heard. Thank you for your vote.
