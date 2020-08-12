What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
As outlined in my campaign mailing, I am running for county commissioner because I want to continue to be a part of the process that determines the future of Sweetwater County.
I am committed to:
-- Multiple use of and access to our public lands (by continuing to advocate for multiple use on public lands while protecting the tax base and our custom and culture; continuing my role as a local voice as a “cooperator” in federal and state plans and projects – as I have done for the past 20 years while serving on the Conservation District)
-- A balanced budget based on revenues
-- Maintaining our qualify of life in Sweetwater County (economic development/good jobs)
-- Responsible development of our resources of gas, oil, coal, trona, and uranium
-- Connecting our veterans with state and federal benefits
What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Numerous factors are contributing to our downturn in the local economy and they are related to COVID-19 closures or related restrictions on businesses and to the global economy (oil, gas, trona, agriculture prices). As a local government, we need to stay in touch with our state legislators and Congressional delegation to open up global markets for our products, seek opportunities in state (i.e. coal-fired power plants) and to protect our basic civil liberties—in spite of COVID-19.
When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I fully support our natural resources as they have traditionally provided approximately 70% of our county revenue.
I will continue to work with our five county Coalition of Local Governments (I co-founded CLG over 13 years ago) to stabilize our electrical supply for us and the nation by seeking options to continue coal fired power plants or conversions to natural gas plants; seeking opportunities for global trona markets; look to new opportunities to diversify the economy through other industries and use of the Events Complex. Resolutions and support of legislative action are ways to accomplish this.
I will examine ways to streamline county approvals to encourage business growth and to seek opportunities to support local businesses.
I will work with the other commissioners and agency heads to review county budgets and seek voluntary cuts. Reductions in staff through attrition and/or early out options are important.
What challenges does COVID-19 pose and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
Our COVID-19 data (numbers) in Sweetwater County tell the story! Our component entities rallied, prepared, and responded as we expected them to. This preparation along with the cooperation of our businesses and residents, (although some with great sacrifice) have prevented a pandemic here. Now the focus needs to be on economic health as well as continuing the measures for physical and mental health. As more and more citizens experience and survive COVID-19 and we learn more about the disease, it will hopefully be easier to deal with it.
How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I feel strongly that this position is a full-time responsibility and I fully intend to dedicate my energies to being a county commissioner by being present and accountable in the office and/or available via phone, appointment, email, ZOOM, Facebook, Instagram (marythoman2020@gmail.com or FB: marythoman2020). I have the experience of the past 21 years in county government and have the knowledge base that none of the other commissioners (except one incumbent) have for dealing with the public lands and natural resources and access (I led the development of a major roads study with public meetings that can be used when the BLM develops their transportation plan). My experience, dedication and integrity are key reasons to vote for me. Your vote shall be appreciated and together we will keep America great!
It is an honor to announce my candidacy as a Republican for county commissioner. As a Wyoming native with backgrounds in education, sales, agriculture and public service and a graduate of Green River High School, I have deep roots in the state. As a young adult I received degrees from the University of Wyoming in business education and Colorado State University (CSU) with degrees in marketing education along with a Ph.D. in vocational education administration. The four years at CSU were with a national leadership fellowship. Also during this time I became an instrument rated private pilot and later owned my own Cessna 182 airplane.
For the past 20 years I have served in an elected position on the Conservation District— 17 of those years as chairman. I am familiar with county government and its operations and have been a businessperson all my adult life. I consider myself a land use expert. My statewide contacts and close relationships with our Congressional delegation and legislature will serve me well as commissioner.
Sweetwater County is facing unprecedented economic uncertainty and it is not all related to COVID19 — although those impacts are monumental. Everything we love about Sweetwater County is tied to our natural resources — jobs, tax base and infrastructure, and recreation. We need leaders with experience and maturity to face the issues and make tough decisions to preserve our quality of life in Sweetwater County. I understand those issues and am prepared to deal with them.
I have led many public processes, the major one being the development of a “Land and Resource Use Plan” for Sweetwater County Conservation District. It is on file with the County Clerk and is updated every five years with public input.
For the past 20 years I have spent countless hours in federal government ‘cooperator’ planning meetings advocating for multiple use, responsible development, access, recreation, habitat improvements and sustainable agriculture.
Sweetwater County is the largest county in Wyoming -- 7 million acres -- and is 70% public lands. It is on those lands that the majority of our county revenue is derived from our rich natural resources. It is for this reason that I have been so passionate about protecting our tax base and way of life.
With the support of the County Commission and through a public process, I led an effort to develop a major data base detailing all of the roads in the County and the different layers of minerals, wildlife corridors and habitats, land ownerships, etc. This guides the CD and CC while cooperating with the federal Bureau of Land Management in developing a Transportation or Travel Plan for Sweetwater County. It is all about ACCESS.
Due to our involvement in decisions being made on the public lands, I helped co-found a Coalition of Local Governments involving five conservation districts and four (4) county commissions in southwest Wyoming. We meet at least once a month to discuss all proposed federal plans and projects. We provide input to our legal and technical team who then prepare legally defensible and scientifically credible comments for the administrative record. Currently we are focusing on ensuring that FACTS are considered by the Public Service Commission while the future of our coal mines with the nation’s most reliable power source is threatened by outside interests.
As a member of the Executive Committee of the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative representing conservation districts in southwest Wyoming, I have worked to enhance habitats on our high energy industry lands—both public and private. All natural resource leaders in the state sit on this board and oversee projects in a 19 million acre area and I served as chairman for two terms.
Another area in which I excel is budgeting — both from a county perspective and from a dynamic family ranching operation and personal business perspective. The County’s past budget of over $39 million is going to see drastic reductions in the coming years due to the pandemic and declining mineral income. Tough decisions will have to be made and I feel I have the experience to work together with our other commissioners to meet those challenges.
I was appointed to serve on former State Treasurer Cynthia Lummis’ Investment Advisory Council and did so for seven years meeting annually with national and international investment bankers and providing input on the State’s investment portfolio. It was during this time that the State’s investment portfolio was diversified and major increases in returns were realized.
I am prepared and willing to face the challenges of this county. I can promise you that I will give it my all and devote the time it will take to do a great job. Vote for quality and experience!
